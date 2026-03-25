Where to watch Tigres UANL today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded on March 7, 1960, Tigres UANL originated as a university team and went on to feature in the Liga MX, the top flight of Mexican soccer. It's home stadium is Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, which has a capacity of more than 41,615.

The Copa MX win in the 1975-76 season made them the first team from Nuevo Leon to salvage a major trophy. Two seasons later, they tasted their first league triumph and in 1981-82 recorded their second. Decades later, in the 2010s, Tigres established themselves as a reckoning force winning multiple Liga MX titles in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2015, they ended as the runner-up in the Copa Libertadores and five years later, they went on to win the CONCACAF Champions League. The very same year, they became the first CONCACAF club to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

In this article, GOAL brings forward to you all the necessary information regarding this magnificent club's upcoming games and broadcast details.

Live broadcast of Tigres matches

Where to watch Tigres documentaries

In July 2024, a docuseries named 'Tigres: La Historia Perfecta', produced by TUDN, was released. It focuses on the club's journey in the last decade and how they went from nearly being relegated to becoming one of the best teams in Mexico. Iis currently available on streaming platform ViX.

Where to watch Tigres soccer across the globe

Mexican soccer has an amazing popularity among the soccer-loving people in the USA and Tigres is not an exception to that. Fans in the USA, who want to watch Tigres in action, can use the free trial for DirecTV, which is one of the best service providers in the nation.

For those who are not residents of the USA, GOAL has a compiled list of broadcasters and regions for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, TUDN, Claro Sports Canada TSN, RDS UK BT Sport, La Liga TV (select matches) USA Fox Sports, TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Australia beIN Sports, Optus Sport

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Tigres soccer with Spanish commentary

If you are willing to seek expert Spanish commentary for Tigres' soccer games, there are multiple options in the USA like TUDN, Univision, Telemundo Deportes Ahora and even Fubo Latino (streaming platform which has TUDN and Univision).