CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Nashville SC will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 9:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tigres vs Nashville SC are listed below. US viewers can watch on Fubo, TUDN, FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or ViX.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to get around geo-restrictions.

Tigres host Nashville SC at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with the Mexican side looking to defend the advantage they built in the first leg.

Tigres won the opening encounter 1-0 in Nashville on April 29, giving them a narrow but meaningful lead heading into this return fixture on home soil. The result at Geodis Park was tight, and Nashville will need to score at El Volcan to keep their continental campaign alive.

For Tigres, the timing suits them. They followed that first-leg win with a 3-1 victory over CD Guadalajara in Liga MX on May 3, arriving into this fixture off back-to-back wins and with real momentum behind them. Three wins from their last five across all competitions tells a story of a side building confidence at the right moment.

Nashville's situation is more complicated. Gary Smith's side drew 0-0 with Philadelphia Union in MLS on May 2, a result that keeps them ticking over domestically but does little to sharpen the edge they will need against a Tigres outfit that concedes infrequently at home. The Boys in Gold have shown they can travel and compete — their 0-1 win away at CF America in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier in the campaign demonstrated that — but overturning a deficit against a Liga MX side at Estadio Universitario is a different challenge entirely.

Tigres carry the weight of a club with genuine pedigree in this competition. They have won the CONCACAF Champions League before and reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, and their home record gives them a platform that visiting sides rarely enjoy.

Nashville have the quality to make this uncomfortable. A 4-2 win over Charlotte FC and a 0-2 victory away at Atlanta United in recent MLS action shows they can produce going forward. But they arrive needing a goal, on the road, against a side that has won three of their last five.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs Nashville SC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigres vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Tigres ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tigres have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over CD Guadalajara in Liga MX on May 3. Before that, they beat Nashville SC 1-0 in the first leg of this CONCACAF Champions Cup tie on April 29, and hammered Mazatlan 5-1 in Liga MX on April 25. The two draws came against Atlas (0-0) and Necaxa (1-1) in Liga MX. Across the five matches, Tigres have scored ten goals and conceded three.

Nashville SC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Philadelphia Union in MLS on May 2. Prior to that, they lost 0-1 to Tigres in the first leg on April 29, beat Charlotte FC 4-2 in MLS on April 26, and won 0-2 away at Atlanta United on April 18. Their fifth result in the run was a 0-1 win at CF America in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 15. Nashville have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

TIG Last match NSC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Nashville SC 0 - 1 Tigres 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 29, 2026, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg, with Tigres winning 1-0 away at Geodis Park in Nashville. That is the only fixture between these clubs in the available head-to-head dataset, giving Tigres a 1-0 record in this tie heading into the second leg.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: