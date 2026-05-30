CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Tigres will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Toluca vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer live streaming options, while FS2, TUDN, and ViX also carry the match. Check the listings below for the right service for you.

Toluca host Tigres at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with Antonio Mohamed's side looking to assert home advantage in what is a critical continental fixture.

Toluca arrive at this match in uneven form. They were beaten 2-0 by Pachuca in Liga MX on May 10, and their domestic campaign has been disrupted by a run of results that will concern Mohamed ahead of this tie.

Their CONCACAF campaign, though, has had its moments. A 4-0 win over Los Angeles FC showed what this side is capable of when everything clicks, and they will need that version of themselves at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Tigres come into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Guido Pizarro's side beat Nashville SC home and away to progress in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and they arrive with genuine confidence after a 5-1 demolition of Mazatlan FC in Liga MX.

A 2-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara on May 10 was a stumble, but Tigres have demonstrated enough quality in recent weeks to suggest they will be difficult to break down at this level.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Champions Cup match are listed below.

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Toluca head coach Antonio Mohamed has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Tigres manager Guido Pizarro is similarly without confirmed absentees in the available data, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Toluca have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Liga MX defeat to Pachuca on May 10, and they also lost 0-1 to the same opponent earlier in the month. Their standout result in this run was a 4-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 7, with a 4-1 win over Leon in Liga MX also in that period. Across five matches, Toluca scored 11 goals and conceded nine, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive inconsistency.

Tigres have won three and lost two of their last five games. They beat Nashville SC 1-0 on May 6 and had earlier won 0-1 away in the first leg of that CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. A 5-1 win over Mazatlan FC in Liga MX on April 25 was their most emphatic result in this stretch. Their two defeats both came against CD Guadalajara, including a 2-0 loss on May 10. Tigres scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 0-0 draw in Liga MX on January 18, 2026, when Tigres were the home side. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toluca have won two, Tigres have won two, and one match ended level. Toluca won 2-1 at home on December 15, 2025, while Tigres took a 1-0 home victory three days earlier on December 12. The most open contest in this run was a 3-4 Tigres win at Toluca in July 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: