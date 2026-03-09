Where to watch and live stream CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer March 2026

Upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup Schedule

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup: TV channel and live streams

For fans in the United States wanting to see the best of North and Central American football, the CONCACAF Champions Cup is broadcast across the Fox Sports network, ViX, and TUDN. Whether you are eager to watch and live stream Inter Miami to see Lionel Messi in continental action or follow the traditional giants of Liga MX, there are several ways to tune in. Most English-language coverage can be found by learning how to live stream and watch the Fox channel, which often features marquee matchups on FS1 or FS2. For those who prefer Spanish-language commentary, you can find out how to access the TUDN live stream to catch every high-intensity moment as the tournament reaches its business end this March.

TV Channels & Live Streaming

Fox Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights. Most marquee match-ups involving MLS teams will air on FS1 or FS2, while other fixtures may be bumped to Fox Soccer Plus.

Where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup in Spanish

For Spanish-speaking fans in the United States, TelevisaUnivision holds the exclusive rights to the tournament.

Whether you prefer traditional cable or a modern streaming app, you can catch every moment of the action, from the early rounds in Central America through to the final, completely en Español!

Most matches will be broadcast on TUDN, the network's dedicated sports channel. However, for high-profile fixtures such as the final or matches involving Mexican giants, coverage often expands to simulcast on open-air channels like Univision or UniMás.

If you want to watch every single game without needing a cable subscription, ViX is the go-to platform. To access live sports, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, you will typically need their "Premium" tier. This allows you to stream all matches live on your phone, tablet, or TV. Highlights and replays may be available on the free tier.

If you already have a cable subscription that contains TUDN (e.g. DirecTV or DISH) you may be able to log in to the TUDN app at no extra cost.

Can you watch CONCACAF Champions Cup for free?

Strictly speaking, there is no permanent free-to-air broadcast for the entire CONCACAF Champions Cup in the United States. However, there are several legitimate ways to watch matches without paying a monthly fee.

In a major win for fans, Fox's free, ad-supported app Tubi often simulcasts select matches from the tournament. You do not need a credit card to sign up; simply download the app or visit the website. This is the best place to look for games that are not prioritized on FS1 and FS2, as they are frequently made available on the "Fox Sports" channel within the Tubi app for $0.

If you want to watch marquee matches (like Inter Miami's matches or the final) that are exclusive to FS1 or TUDN, your best option is a Fubo free trial or a DirecTV Stream free trial. Both services typically offer a 5-day free trial for new users. They both include access to FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus. This strategy is perfect for watching a specific "do or die" week of the tournament such as the semi-finals without committing to a long-term bill.

For Spanish-speaking fans or those wanting to watch the match on their big screen, over-the-air broadcasts are another reliable route. While TUDN is a cable channel, high-profile matches featuring Mexican teams or the final are often simulcast on Univision or UniMas. If you have a digital antenna connected to your TV, you can pick up these channels for free in many US cities.

2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup Schedule

Here are the key windows for each round of the competition:

Round Date Round One Feb 3-6 Round of 16 March 10-19 Quarter-Finals Apr 7-16 Semi-Finals Apr 28-May 7 The Final May 30

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup from anywhere

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming service from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favorite team live.

For US fans travelling abroad

If you have a subscription to the likes of Fubo or any other streaming provider that broadcasts the CONCACAF Champions Cup, you will likely find your access blocked.

If this is the case, simply connect to a US server on your VPN. This will allow you to log in to your home streaming service and watch the game as if you were back on your couch.

For International fans

In many countries where no broadcaster has purchased the rights (often including parts of Europe, Asia, and Oceania), CONCACAF streams matches for free on their official YouTube channel.

So, if you are in a region where the YouTube stream is blocked, you can connect to a server in a country without a broadcast deal (such as the UK or Australia). This often unlocks the free YouTube stream instantly.

Step-by-step guide

Download & Install: Sign up for a reputable VPN service (such as ExpressVPN) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select your desired location (e.g. USA for Fox/Fubo or UK for YouTube) Start Streaming: Open the broadcast platform and enjoy the match!

