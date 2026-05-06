CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Toluca vs Los Angeles FC are listed below. The CONCACAF Champions Cup is broadcast in the United States across several platforms, with English-language coverage on FS1 and Spanish-language options across TUDN, UniMás, and ViX. Fubo carries both FS1 and TUDN, making it a strong all-in-one choice for cord-cutters. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also offer access for subscribers already on those services.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your usual US-based streaming service from abroad. By routing your connection through a US server, you can watch your Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Sling TV subscription as normal regardless of where you are in the world.

Toluca host Los Angeles FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie, with the Black and Gold carrying a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at BMO Stadium.

For Steve Cherundolo's side, that narrow lead is both an asset and a source of pressure. LAFC know a goal from the hosts would immediately flip the tie, and Toluca on home soil is a very different proposition to the one that visited Los Angeles.

The Diablos Rojos arrive at this match in difficult domestic form. Three defeats in their last four Liga MX outings, including a 1-0 loss to Pachuca on May 4, have cast a shadow over the squad. Yet the continental stage has a habit of producing different versions of teams, and Toluca will be driven by the noise of their own crowd and the prospect of reaching the next round.

LAFC come in with their own complications. A 2-2 draw against San Diego FC in MLS on May 3 was not the ideal preparation, and Cherundolo will be managing a squad stretched across two competitions. The Black and Gold have shown they can win away from home in MLS, but the intensity of a knockout tie in Mexico demands a different level of focus.

The first leg result gives LAFC a foothold, but this tie is far from settled. Toluca's home record and the atmosphere at Estadio Nemesio Diez make them a dangerous opponent, and the Diablos will come out pressing from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Toluca ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Los Angeles FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Toluca head into this second leg in poor recent form, recording one win and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Liga MX defeat to Pachuca on May 4. The first leg loss to LAFC, a 2-1 defeat at BMO Stadium on April 30, was part of a run that also included a 4-3 loss to Mazatlan FC and a 2-1 defeat to CF America. Their only win in that stretch came against Leon, a 4-1 Liga MX victory on April 26. Toluca have scored ten goals across their last five matches but conceded eight, a record that reflects genuine attacking threat alongside defensive vulnerability.

Los Angeles FC arrive with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC in MLS on May 3. Before that, LAFC beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg on April 30 and defeated Minnesota United 1-0 away on April 25. They drew 0-0 with Colorado Rapids and lost 1-4 to San Jose Earthquakes in the same five-match window. LAFC have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

TOL Last match LAF 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Los Angeles FC 2 - 1 Toluca 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting on record between these two sides came on April 30, 2026, when Los Angeles FC beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of this CONCACAF Champions Cup tie at BMO Stadium. That result gives LAFC a one-goal advantage heading into the return fixture at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: