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UEFA Nations League B
UEFA Nations League B Overview
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UEFA Nations League B, fixtures & results
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Thursday 24 September
Friday 25 September
Saturday 26 September
Sunday 27 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|OL Lyonnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|SL Benfica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Arsenal Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Chelsea FC Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3