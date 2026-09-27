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UEFA Nations League B

UEFA Nations League B Overview

Georgia v Northern Ireland - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group B2 MD1

Sagnol axed by Georgia after Northern Ireland shock

Willy Sagnol’s transformative tenure as Georgia head coach has come to an abrupt and brutal end following a disappointing start to their latest Nations League campaign. Despite leading the nation to historic heights on the international stage, the Georgian Football Federation opted for a swift change in leadership in the wake of a surprising home defeat.

W. SagnolGeorgia
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SWE-ROU

Isak suffers bloody injury in Sweden win

Alexander Isak emerged from Sweden’s hard-fought victory over Romania with more than just a goal to show for his efforts, revealing a significant injury to his foot. The striker was the victim of a heavy challenge during the second half of the contest, leaving him with a blood-soaked boot by the final whistle.

A. IsakSweden
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UEFA Nations League B, fixtures & results

Thursday 24 September
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friday 25 September
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
FT
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
Saturday 26 September
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ViX
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Fox Soccer Plus
ViX
Sunday 27 September
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
Ukraine badge
Ukraine
UKR
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ViX
Amazon Prime Video
Tubi
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1OL Lyonnes crestOL Lyonnes11008083
W
2Barcelona crestBarcelona11005233
W
3SL Benfica crestSL Benfica11002113
W
4Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women11001013
W
5Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women11001013
W
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