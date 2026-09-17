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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoRomania
Arena Nationala
team-logoSweden
Book Romania vs Sweden Tickets
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How to get Romania vs Sweden tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B
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Romania take on Sweden in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Romania take on Sweden in a highly anticipated UEFA Nations League fixture at the National Arena in Bucharest on October 5, 2026. This vital Group H encounter sees two determined European sides clash for crucial group standings.

GOAL brings you all the essential information you need to secure your seat at the National Arena. Discover official ticket purchasing channels, pricing details, and how to get your tickets today.

Romania vs Sweden TicketsBuy now

When is Romania vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Romania vs Sweden takes place at the Arena Națională in Bucharest, with kick-off time details to be confirmed.

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UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4
Arena Nationala

Where to buy Romania vs Sweden tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) ticketing portal, which handles primary distribution for home games. The official FRF site is your first stop to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

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How much are Romania vs Sweden tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FRF ticketing portal typically start at €20 for general admission seating behind the goals, with rates increasing based on seat section and view across the National Arena.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €45 per seat, with final rates fluctuating based on real-time market demand and seating availability.

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Romania vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Romania vs Sweden Form

Romania have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Wales in a friendly, and they also beat San Marino 7-1 during World Cup qualification. They lost to Turkey and Slovakia in that same stretch, scoring eleven goals and conceding four across the five games.

Sweden have one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-0 defeat to France at the World Cup, and they also lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the group stage. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

ROU

ROU - Form

SMR
W7-1
TUR
L1-0
SVK
L2-0
GEO
D1-1
WAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SWE

SWE - Form

GRE
D2-2
TUN
W5-1
NED
L5-1
JPN
D1-1
FRA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Romania vs Sweden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2019, when Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest during European Championship qualification. Sweden also won the reverse fixture that year, beating Romania 2-1 in Stockholm in March 2019. The only other match in the available head-to-head record is a 1-0 Romania win in a friendly in March 2018, giving Sweden two wins from three meetings against Romania's one.

Head to Head

RomaniaDrawSweden
1
0
2
European Championship Qualification
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
0
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3


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