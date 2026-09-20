Manchester City vs Sunderland Predictions: City build on momentum

Our expert shares predictions for Manchester City vs Sunderland. A convincing victory should allow the home side to continue their great start.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Sunderland

1x2 & BTTS - Manchester City & No @ -101 with BetMGM

Player 1+ assists - Rayan Cherki to get at least 1 assist @ +133 with BetMGM

First goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ +235 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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An improved City defence

Manchester City are showing no signs of stopping. They have won five games in a row in all competitions since their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal. The hosts lost just two of their 19 games in the league at the Etihad Stadium last season.

That indicates Sunderland can expect it to be extremely tough on Sunday afternoon. The Black Cats weren’t at their best away from home, as they lost eight of their 19 away dates, winning just five times. After two games on the road in the league this season, the visitors are still winless, drawing one and losing one.

What’s encouraging for City, however, is their strong back line. They have kept three clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions, while four of Sunderland’s previous five matches saw only one team score. None of the last three head-to-heads saw both teams score, which is why it’s worth backing the hosts to shut out Sunderland.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Bet 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Manchester City & No @ -101 with BetMGM

Creative Cherki the key to unlocking a low block

If Sunderland’s home match against Arsenal was anything to go by, Le Bris is likely to employ a low block at the Etihad. Playing on the counter and getting the ball up to Brian Brobbey troubled the champions and made it difficult for Arsenal to break them down. It ultimately took a wonderful strike from Bruno Guimaraes to shatter Sunderland’s resilience.

However, City can go about it differently, especially at home. Rayan Cherki’s creativity and quick feet in and around the box are difficult to defend. He has a knack for gliding past defenders and uses his low centre of gravity to good effect. Cherki is already City’s top assist provider in the league.

He has got two goals and two assists from his four Premier League matches and aims to bounce back from the Manchester derby. The Frenchman only played 45 minutes and didn’t influence proceedings as he would’ve liked. After notching up 12 assists in the league last term, Cherki is likely to get into double figures again this season. He is primed to make a difference against Sunderland.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Bet 2: Player 1+ assists - Rayan Cherki to get at least 1 assist @ +133 with BetMGM

Haaland adds Sunderland to his list

Erling Haaland has faced 25 different Premier League opponents since joining Manchester City. He has scored against 24 of them, with Sunderland the only side to have kept the Norwegian off the scoresheet. The forward will have that in the back of his mind when he walks out onto the Etihad pitch this weekend.

Finding the back of the net would finally end that statistic and mean Haaland had scored against every Premier League team he has faced. He was City’s best player in the derby last week with an xG (expected goals) of 0.87.

More importantly, Haaland is on a run of scoring six goals in his last four games in all competitions. He is already leading the Golden Boot race, with four goals in as many league matches this term. Every goal he’s scored in his last four games served as the opening goal of the contest, and that is a likely outcome this weekend.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Bet 3: First goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ +235 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland

Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2, Rayan Cherki

Concerns over how Manchester City would fare after Pep Guardiola’s departure seem to be fading. The Cityzens have made a cracking start to the season under Enzo Maresca, having won every game they’ve been involved in.

City will be buoyed by the win in the Manchester derby, although it was somewhat fortunate and certainly controversial. That was after a convincing start to their Champions League campaign, where they beat FC Porto 2-0 away from home. Returning home for this one sets them up as heavy favourites to maintain the top spot in the division.

Sunderland got their first taste of the Europa League on Wednesday night. The Black Cats didn’t disappoint their fans, as they beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0. However, the concern for Regis Le Bris is his side’s form in the league against top opposition.

Last weekend, Arsenal visited the Stadium of Light and won 2-0, having drawn 2-2 in this fixture last season. Now, they face last season’s runners-up, but this is at the Etihad. Despite drawing goalless in the reverse game last season, Sunderland’s away form left a lot to be desired.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Sunderland

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Allan, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Alderete, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey