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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

Norway v Denmark - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1

Solbakken protects Haaland amid City charges

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has stepped in to protect Erling Haaland from the spotlight following reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 financial breaches. The prolific striker was a late withdrawal from a scheduled press conference as the fallout from the Premier League's investigation continues to dominate headlines.

E. HaalandNorway
Germany Training Session And Press Conference

Klopp defends Ter Stegen despite Greece snub

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has expressed his bewilderment at the negative reaction following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s recent performance for the national team. Despite the outside noise, the former Liverpool boss is sticking to his pre-arranged plan to hand Alexander Nubel a starting opportunity against Greece.

M. ter StegenGermany
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Thursday 24 September
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
Friday 25 September
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
2
FT
England badge
England
ENG
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
FT
Saturday 26 September
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
Fubo

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Fubo
FS2
DirecTV Stream
ViX
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
Fubo

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Fubo
ViX
Amazon Prime Video
Tubi
Germany badge
Germany
GER
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
Fubo

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Fubo
FS2
DirecTV Stream
ViX
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1OL Lyonnes crestOL Lyonnes11008083
W
2Barcelona crestBarcelona11005233
W
3SL Benfica crestSL Benfica11002113
W
4Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women11001013
W
5Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women11001013
W
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Betting spotlight

England vs Spain Predictions: La Roja to edge out Tuchel’s men
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Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.