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Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Saudi Pro League, fixtures & results

Saturday 12 September
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
4
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
FT
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
2
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
FT
Al Diriyah badge
Al Diriyah
DIR
0
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
FT
Thursday 8 October
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah badge
Al Diriyah
DIR
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al Hilal crestAl Hilal76012351818
W
L
W
W
W
2Al Ittihad crestAl Ittihad7520126617
W
W
W
D
W
3Al Nassr FC crestAl Nassr FC7511167916
D
W
L
W
W
4Al Qadsiah crestAl Qadsiah7511168816
D
W
W
W
W
5Neom SC crestNeom SC7502136715
W
W
W
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

Al-Hilal are the most successful Saudi Pro League side ever, having won an astonishing 19 league titles. Their first-ever league title came at the end of the 1976-77 campaign. Currently, they are also the defending champions, having gone all the way in the 2023-24 season.

Currently, there are 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League. In the first season ever, which took place in 1976-77, there were just eight teams. The number increased to 10 in the following season. Ahead of the 1981-82, Saudi Premier League and Saudi First Division merged to form one single league for the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualification process. However, from the 1984-85 season, the number teams reverted to 12.

Legendary Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Deayea holds the record for most appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Deayea played for Al-Taee and Al-Hilal and managed 406 appearances inthe league.

Majed Abdullah, also known as the Arabian Pele, is the league's all-time leading topscorer with 189 goals in 194 league games, all of them coming with Al-Nassr in a 21-year span. He is Al-Nassr's record goalscorer, with 259 goals in just 266 games.

Former Syrian midfielder Jehad Al-Hussain has registered the most assists in Saudi Pro League history, setting up 50 goals for his teammates in 208 games.

Former Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to ever feature in Saudi Pro League. El Hadary was 45 years and 81 days old when he featured for Al-Taawoun in April 2018.

Teenage sensation Talal Haji, who plays for Al-Ittihad, is the youngest player to ever play in Saudi Pro League. Haji achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and five days when he came on as a substitute for Romarinho in Al-Ittihad's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in September 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Yassine Bounou, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, and Fabinho are among the most famous players to have played in the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard, Laurent Blanc, and Stefano Pioli are some of Saudi Pro League's most prominent managers in history.

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, which is home to Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh, is the biggest stadium in Saudi Pro League. It has a capacity of 68,752.

Neymar is the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history, costing a whopping £77.6 million when Al-Hilal bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.