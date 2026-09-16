Cristiano Ronaldo humbled! Al-Nassr superstar suffers heaviest ever defeat in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ain run riot in Champions League

The Saudi Arabian champions made a disastrous start to their Asian Champions League Elite campaign on Tuesday. Houssine Rahimi broke the deadlock for Al-Ain after 25 minutes before doubling the home side's advantage shortly after the hour mark.

The situation worsened for the visitors when Soufiane Rahimi, Houssine's brother, struck a third goal with 18 minutes left on the clock. He then turned provider, setting up Georgios Giakoumakis to complete the 4-0 rout.

Ronaldo, currently aged 41, failed to make an impact in his pursuit of 980 career goals. The Portuguese star was denied a late consolation when goalkeeper Khalid Eisa comfortably saved his free-kick effort.



