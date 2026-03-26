Where to watch live stream Saudi Pro League soccer

It hasn't taken the Saudi Pro League very long to rise to global prominence.

Aided by the purchase of the ageless Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has huge ambitions for growth not just across the Middle but also the wider international soccer scene.

Here, GOAL equips you with all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Saudi Pro League.

Upcoming Saudi Pro League TV schedule

Where to watch Saudi Pro League for free

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus which is available through streaming services that offer a free trial to new customers.

Fubo gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus and offers a free trial that lasts seven days.

Where to watch Saudi Pro League with Spanish commentary

FOX offers Spanish language coverage a select number of Saudi Pro League matches through their FOX Deportes channel.

FOX Deportes is available via Fubo, and also via DirecTV, who themselves offer new customers free trials that last five days.

Where to watch Saudi Pro League worldwide

Outside of the United States, Saudi Pro League viewership continues to grow year on year. Information on where you can watch the next live Saudi Pro League game can be found in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster MENA / GCC Thmanyah India FanCode UK & Ireland DAZN LATAM FOX Sports

If you are abroad and wanting to watch the latest Saudi Pro League game on your streaming service of choice, you can do so bypassing geoblocked content using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy the Saudi Pro League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Saudi Pro League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.