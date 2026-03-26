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Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2025-26Getty
Neil Bennett

Where to watch live stream Saudi Pro League soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Pro League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Saudi Pro League game broadcast live

It hasn't taken the Saudi Pro League very long to rise to global prominence.

Aided by the purchase of the ageless Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has huge ambitions for growth not just across the Middle but also the wider international soccer scene.

Here, GOAL equips you with all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Saudi Pro League.

Upcoming Saudi Pro League TV schedule

Where to watch Saudi Pro League for free

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus which is available through streaming services that offer a free trial to new customers.

Fubo gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus and offers a free trial that lasts seven days.

Stream FOX Soccer Plus todayStart a free trial

Where to watch Saudi Pro League with Spanish commentary

FOX offers Spanish language coverage a select number of Saudi Pro League matches through their FOX Deportes channel.

FOX Deportes is available via Fubo, and also via DirecTV, who themselves offer new customers free trials that last five days.

Where to watch Saudi Pro League worldwide

Outside of the United States, Saudi Pro League viewership continues to grow year on year. Information on where you can watch the next live Saudi Pro League game can be found in the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
MENA / GCCThmanyah
IndiaFanCode
UK & IrelandDAZN
LATAMFOX Sports

If you are abroad and wanting to watch the latest Saudi Pro League game on your streaming service of choice, you can do so bypassing geoblocked content using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy the Saudi Pro League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Saudi Pro League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Saudi Pro League jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Al-Hilal are the most successful Saudi Pro League side ever, having won an astonishing 19 league titles. Their first-ever league title came at the end of the 1976-77 campaign. Currently, they are also the defending champions, having gone all the way in the 2023-24 season.

Currently, there are 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League. In the first season ever, which took place in 1976-77, there were just eight teams. The number increased to 10 in the following season. Ahead of the 1981-82, Saudi Premier League and Saudi First Division merged to form one single league for the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualification process. However, from the 1984-85 season, the number teams reverted to 12.

Legendary Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Deayea holds the record for most appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Deayea played for Al-Taee and Al-Hilal and managed 406 appearances inthe league.

Majed Abdullah, also known as the Arabian Pele, is the league's all-time leading topscorer with 189 goals in 194 league games, all of them coming with Al-Nassr in a 21-year span. He is Al-Nassr's record goalscorer, with 259 goals in just 266 games.

Former Syrian midfielder Jehad Al-Hussain has registered the most assists in Saudi Pro League history, setting up 50 goals for his teammates in 208 games.

Former Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to ever feature in Saudi Pro League. El Hadary was 45 years and 81 days old when he featured for Al-Taawoun in April 2018.

Teenage sensation Talal Haji, who plays for Al-Ittihad, is the youngest player to ever play in Saudi Pro League. Haji achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and five days when he came on as a substitute for Romarinho in Al-Ittihad's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in September 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Yassine Bounou, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, and Fabinho are among the most famous players to have played in the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard, Laurent Blanc, and Stefano Pioli are some of Saudi Pro League's most prominent managers in history.

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, which is home to Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh, is the biggest stadium in Saudi Pro League. It has a capacity of 68,752.

Neymar is the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history, costing a whopping £77.6 million when Al-Hilal bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

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