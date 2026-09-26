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CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results

Friday 27 June
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
0
FT
Saturday 28 June
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
1
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
pen 5 - 6
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Costa Rica badge
Costa Rica
CRC
2
FT
pen 4 - 3
Tuesday 1 July
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
0
FT
Saturday 5 July
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Red Arrows crestRed Arrows34218545162971
W
D
W
L
W
2Zesco United crestZesco United341514546301659
L
W
D
W
D
3Power Dynamos crestPower Dynamos341414643241956
D
W
D
W
L
4FC MUZA crestFC MUZA34141193830853
L
L
D
L
W
5Kabwe Warriors crestKabwe Warriors341410103326752
W
W
D
W
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Por qué el Barcelona y los goles siguen mereciendo la pena en LaLiga
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