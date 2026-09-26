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CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview
CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results
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Friday 27 June
Tuesday 1 July
Saturday 5 July
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Red Arrows
|34
|21
|8
|5
|45
|16
|29
|71
|2
|Zesco United
|34
|15
|14
|5
|46
|30
|16
|59
|3
|Power Dynamos
|34
|14
|14
|6
|43
|24
|19
|56
|4
|FC MUZA
|34
|14
|11
|9
|38
|30
|8
|53
|5
|Kabwe Warriors
|34
|14
|10
|10
|33
|26
|7
|52