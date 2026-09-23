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Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup Overview

Wrexham AFC v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

Where to watch and live stream Wrexham soccer games

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham in 2022 shook the world of soccer. Three promotions later, Wrexham have become one of the most popular teams to follow - particularly for soccer fans in the United States. Now just one step away from the Premier League, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

TV Guide & StreamingWrexham
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27

Carrick defends Utd duo after Carabao Cup horror show against Brighton

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has thrown his support behind young defenders Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven following their Carabao Cup exit. The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead in a dismal 3-2 defeat to Brighton, prompting heavy criticism of the inexperienced centre-back pairing. Despite the setback, Carrick insists both players remain crucial to his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

M. CarrickManchester United
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Carabao Cup, fixtures & results

Tuesday 15 September
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
FT
Wednesday 16 September
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
Monday 26 October
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
Fleetwood Town badge
Fleetwood Town
FLE
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Tuesday 27 October
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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Zoom sur les paris

Pronostic Norvège vs Portugal 27/09/2026 : les champions de la Ligue des Nations défiés à Oslo
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Frequently asked questions

The 2025 Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool, who claimed a 10th League Cup title last season, will be aiming to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time since they went on a stunning 4-year winning streak between 1981-84. Amazingly, Newcastle haven’t had a trophy triumph for 70 years, since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.