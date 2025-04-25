We’ve got Premier League Predictions for Matchday 34 for this weekend. The picks involve Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 34

Match Selection Odds Brighton vs West Ham Brighton -150 Southampton vs Fulham Fulham -155 Wolves vs Leicester Wolves -175 Bournemouth vs Manchester United Draw +310 Liverpool vs Tottenham Liverpool -380

Odds via bet365, correct as at time of publishing and subject to change.

Prediction 1: Brighton vs West Ham: Hammers’ Demise Continues

Date: 26/04/2025

Kick-off time: 10:00am EDT

Our tip: Brighton @ -150 with bet365

Other than the bottom three, West Ham are the team every opponent would want to play right now. Any hopes of a turnaround under Graham Potter have been short lived. They’re winless in six games and have nothing to play for this term.

The Hammers’ last six games have alternated between draws and defeats. Their last one was a draw. Brighton have won three of their last five home league games. They’ve only ever been beaten at home once by the Hammers in the Premier League, winning four times. The Seagulls are in a good place chasing down the sides above them and look good value for the win.

Prediction 2: Southampton vs Fulham: Cottagers Win on South Coast

Date: 26/04/2025

Kick-off time: 10:00am EDT

Our tip: Fulham @ -155 with bet365

It’s usually wise to oppose Southampton in the Premier League right now, regardless of who they’re facing. Their draw at West Ham on the weekend broke that trend and brought them closer to their main aim at the moment: surpassing Derby County’s record lowest points total in a Premier League season. Saturday’s point brought them level with Derby’s 2007/08 total of 11.

They’ll face a tough opponent in Fulham. The Cottagers have kept clean sheets in three of their last five meetings with the Saints and come into this one in mixed form. Marco Silva’s side haven’t been beaten by any of the bottom three this season. They’re due an away win after three difficult fixtures on the road.

Prediction 3: Wolves vs Leicester: Wolves Have an Edge Over Foxes

Date: 26/04/2025

Kick-off time: 10:00am EDT

Our tip: Wolves @ -175 with bet365

This clash is a dead rubber with Leicester’s relegation confirmed and Wolves locked in the lower midtable. But Vitor Pereira’s side are Wolves though are already ramping up their preparations for next season.

They’ve won five league games in a row, rendering them the division’s most in-form side. They should be fairly untroubled getting past Leicester who they beat 3-0 earlier in the season. Leicester have only won on one of their last seven league visits to Molineux. They haven’t won a league game since January either.

Prediction 4: Bournemouth vs Man Utd: United’s Hold Over Bournemouth Continues

Date: 27/04/2025

Kick-off time: 9:00am EDT

Our tip: Draw @ +310 with bet365

There’s precious little to separate Bournemouth and Manchester United at the moment. Both are somewhat out of form. Bournemouth have won one of their last seven games. United have won one of their last six in the league.

United will have half one eye on their Europa League semi-final but have a strong record on this ground. They’ve won on four of their last six visits. Offset that with their out-of-sorts nature, and a draw is perhaps a more likely positive result.

Prediction 5: Liverpool vs Tottenham: Reds Bask in Title Glory

Date: 27/04/2025

Kick-off time: 2:30pm EDT

Our tip: Liverpool @ -380 with bet365

If they haven’t won the title before taking to the field here, a win will do it for Liverpool. With such an incentive, it’s hard to see them not sweeping Spurs aside at a fever-pitch Anfield. The Reds are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games, winning the last six.

They beat Spurs 4-0 here in the League Cup earlier this season. That’s part of a 15-match unbeaten run at home against the North London side. Spurs haven’t won at Anfield since May 2011. They have the added distraction of a Europa League semi-final after this clash.

Conclusion

True value is hard to come by this weekend. The bookmakers have marked several sides out as huge favourites. Brighton, Fulham, Wolves and Liverpool all fall into that category.

A draw in Bournemouth vs Manchester United is a more realistic longer-odds bet. The poor fortunes of both sides suggests there is little to separate them.





