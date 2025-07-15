Championship Betting 2025/26: EFL Odds for new Season

Retaining Kieran McKenna, coupled with their existing squad of elite Championship players, gives Ipswich a huge chance to win the 2025/26 title.

While the Tractor Boys appear like the ones to beat, Birmingham could offer value. However, the raft of new faces could disrupt their momentum.

Championship Winner Odds

Championship Winner Betting Price Ipswich Town +400 Southampton +550 Birmingham City +700 Sheffield United +750 Coventry +1200 All Other +1400 or Greater

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Tractor Boys primed for Championship success

Ipswich Town were eventually relegated in their first season back in the Premier League after 22 years. However, their smart approach to signing top players from the Championship during their time in the Premier League might position them to dominate the 2025/26 Championship season.

Currently, Town have only lost Liam Delap and Axel Tuanzebe from their contracted Premier League squad. Irish international defender Dara O’Shea, and Scottish international striker George Hirst have both penned new long-term deals at the club.

Ipswich will have plenty of flair in the final third if they can retain Omari Hutchinson, Jack Clarke, and Jaden Philogene, or at least two of these forwards.

As a club receiving parachute payments, they also have the funds to reinforce their squad. Reportedly, they are aiming to recruit at least two new central midfielders, as well as a promising striker to replace Delap and compete with Hirst.

Retaining boss Kieran McKenna is another huge statement of intent from Ipswich. McKenna is still one of the most sought-after managers in English football. Yet, the Northern Irishman is determined to get Ipswich back into the top flight right away.

Southampton's future hinges on Will Still

Southampton finished rock-bottom in the Premier League last season. The Saints were poorly equipped to fight for survival and were destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

Following Ivan Juric’s departure, the Saints have taken a bold move by appointing promising young manager Will Still, who is keen to help the Saints turn the page on a dismal 2024/25 season.

They still have plenty of Championship quality in their ranks. Players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Mateus Fernandes, Welington, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton Diaz, and Ross Stewart should shine at this level.

Meanwhile, they may be forced to part ways with some of their key players, such as Tyler Dibling, but they should continue to compete for the automatic promotion places.

Blades to use their parachute payment advantage

Sheffield United suffered a Championship playoff heartache in May, as Sunderland came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley. The Blades eventually made the decision to fire Chris Wilder as manager, ending his second spell in charge.

Ruben Selles was appointed as Wilder’s surprise replacement, although he barely kept Hull City in the Championship last season.

The betting markets still suggest that the Blades can compete for the 2025/26 title due to their financial wealth. They still have some Premier League parachute payments to lean on this season, which should help them keep most of last season’s squad.

Even though their midfield powerhouse, Vini Souza, has left for Wolfsburg, United should still have plenty of firepower for most games.

The Blues' financial push for promotion

One of the most intriguing additions to the top of the Championship Winner market is newly promoted Birmingham City. The Blues romped to the League One title last season, racking up 111 points and losing only three of their 46 games.

Birmingham’s fortunes have changed immeasurably in the last 12 months under new American ownership. They are in a strong financial position, in addition to using their strong commercial revenues to bolster their Championship ranks with more talent.

Players that have signed on the dotted line so far this summer include Kyogo Furuhashi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, and Kanya Fujimoto.

Many have compared Birmingham and the Ipswich team that won back-to-back promotions in 2022/23 and 2023/24. However, the reason behind Ipswich’s success was that they didn’t alter their squad after League One promotion. Their stable squad enabled them to hit the ground running in the Championship.

Birmingham are signing a lot of new players, so they might need some time to adjust, which could potentially stop them from challenging for the top two. However, they are serious contenders for a playoff place at the very least.

Boro may have a different edge under new boss

Middlesbrough’s tenth-place finish in the 2024/25 Championship season eventually proved the undoing of former boss Michael Carrick. Boro’s inconsistency under Carrick ensured they would finish just four points shy of sixth-placed Bristol City.

Boro chairman Steve Gibson moved to appoint former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards as Carrick’s replacement. Stylistically speaking, Edwards is by no means a like-for-like replacement for Carrick. Edwards is someone who favours a quicker attacking style, preferring to play most of the game in the opponent's half.

This could be either a masterstroke or a major error for Boro and Gibson. Their transfer activity has been minimal so far this summer. Holding onto star players like Hayden Hackney, Rav van den Berg, and Finn Azaz will go a long way to ensuring they compete at the top end of the table.