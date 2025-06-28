What does spread mean in betting? Point Spread Betting Explained

What does spread mean in betting? Ever hard ‘cover the spread’ in betting but don’t know what it means? Our betting expert is here to answer the question.

Spread betting is a wager type where the sportsbook gives a team a points/goals/score advantage or disadvantage, for underdogs and favourites respectively.

This advantage/disadvantage is known as a handicap or spread. Not all teams are equal, so point spreads or handicaps are used to balance the match for the sports bettors.

Usually, spread betting is done in sports like soccer and basketball, where there is a variety in the outcomes. Essentially, you are betting on the margin of victory between the two teams. This makes for a much more dynamic and enjoyable betting experience.

What does spread mean in betting?

Spread betting—also called handicap betting—is a way to bet on the margin of victory in a game, not just the winner. Bookmakers assign a point spread that subtracts points from the favorite or adds points to the underdog. Bettors then decide whether a team will "cover" that spread.

For a bet on the favorite to win, the favorite must win by a margin of victory greater than the set handicap, while for a bet on the underdog to win, the margin of victory must be less than the set handicap.

Point Spread Betting - Standout Features

It makes uneven matchups more exciting and profitable.

It opens up more strategy than just betting on who will win.

The odds are often close to even on both sides, typically around -110.

It’s a go-to option for basketball and soccer fans, where point differences can swing fast and dramatically. Spreads (called goal lines) are often tighter in soccer, but the principle is the same.

How it works in practice:

When you bet on the spread, you must adjust the final score by the spread line to see if your bet hits.

For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Knicks and win by 8, they cover the spread.

If they only win by 4, your spread bet on LA would lose.

Is spread betting easy?

Nearly every sportsbook in the US offers spread lines for the NBA, college basketball, MLS, Premier League, and more. You’ll find dozens of alternate spread options too, letting you dial up your risk for better potential returns—or play it safer with smaller spreads and lower odds.

Note: The actual score of the game isn’t what matters most—it’s the adjusted score after applying the spread. That’s what decides if your bet wins.

How does spread betting work?

Now you know exactly what someone means when they talk about spread betting; it's time to get even deeper so you too can get involved with spreads on your favorite sports.

Spread betting differs from other sports wagers in a few ways, but fear not—our expert has the definitive guide.

To read and place a spread bet correctly, bettors must:

Understand the spread or handicap value

Know how to apply it to the final score

Identify the favorite and the underdog

Read the odds or price being offered

Let’s break each part down with clear examples of matchups, highlighting the favorites and underdogs.

Spread/Handicap

The sportsbook sets a spread, a handicap, to keep the match evenly matched. To prevent ties (also known as "pushes") and guarantee a precise outcome, it is frequently a decimal value, such as 8.5, 3.5, or 7.5. To determine if a wager is successful, bettors must add or subtract the spread value from a team's final score.

Say, for example, a team has its spread set at -4.5

They must win by five or more for the bet to pay out.

The bet is a loss if they win by four or fewer points or lose.

Favorites

Let’s use a practical NBA example. In the 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Game 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder were favorites at -7.5. The favorite is the team with the negative (-) spread. This number is subtracted from their final score.

If the Thunder loses by eight or more points, the spread is covered

They won by thirty-two points, so any bet on the Thunder won.

Underdogs

The underdog has a positive (+) spread. This number is added to their final score. If the underdog loses the game but by less than the spread, your bet still wins. If they win the game outright, your bet wins too. The wager is lost if the underdog loses by more than the number set as the point spread.

Example: If the New York Knicks are +8.5 underdogs and lose by 8, the bet is won.

Price/Odds

Both teams' spread odds are often about -110. To win $100, you would have to wager $110. Sportsbooks may make minor adjustments to the odds depending on betting activity, such as -105 or 115.

It may be prudent to compare spread odds across various sportsbooks. The spread number may shift slightly before tip-off based on injuries or lineup changes.

Point Spread Betting - NBA Example

We will use a real-world example from an NBA game to understand how spread betting works fully. The matchup occurred between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In game 6 of this matchup, the Celtics were favored by -6.5 over the Mavericks, who were underdogs at +6.5.

The odds were

Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Mavericks +6.5 (-110)

Final score: Celtics 106 – Mavericks 88

This was an 18-point win for the Celtics, which means

The Celtics covered the spread (won by more than 6.5 points)

The Mavericks did not cover (they lost by more than 6.5 points)

So, anyone who backed the Celtics -6.5 won their spread bet.

What would your payout be?

Calculate the winnings based on a standard -110 price, typical for point spread bets.

A bet on the Celtics at -6.5:

$10 bet @ -110 makes $19.09 ($9.09 profit)

$25 bet @ -110 makes $47.73 ($22.73 profit)

$100 bet @ -110 makes $190.91 ($90.91 profit)

If you had bet on the Mavericks at +6.5:

The bet would have been lost since they didn’t cover the spread.

This shows how betting against or with the spread creates a level playing field and adds value even in one-sided games.

Point Spread Betting - NFL Example

In the NFL, spread betting is as common as in the NBA. Consider a pivotal game from the 2024 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. The Lions were the underdogs in this game at +7.5, while the 49ers were favorites at -7.5.

The odds were

San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (-115)

Detroit Lions +7.5 (-115)

Final score: San Francisco 49ers 34 – 31 Detroit Lions

The San Francisco 49ers won by 3 points, so

The San Francisco 49ers did not cover the spread

Any bet placed on the Lions won because they only lost by 3

What would your payout be?

If you backed the Detroit Lions +7.5 at -115 odds, your return would be:

$10 bet @ -110 returns $18.70 ($8.70 profit)

$25 bet @ -110returns $46.74 ($21.74 profit)

A $100 bet @ -110 returns $186.96 ($86.96 profit).

If you bet on the 49ers -7.5, the bet is lost.

This is an example of backing the underdog (Lions) and winning the bet despite them losing the game because the margin of victory was within the set parameters of the point spread.

Point Spread Betting - Soccer Example

Let’s sink our teeth into a soccer example now and look at everyone’s favorite MLS side, Inter Miami. Their outing against the PSG saw the point spread betting look like this:

The odds were

Inter Miami -1 @ -110

Tie +1 @ +375

PSG +1 @ +115

So, Lionel Messi’s side, Inter Miami, came into this one as -1 favorites. They needed to win the game by at least two goals (e.g., 2-0, 3-1) for the spread bet to win.

The tie is a soccer-exclusive spread market. It applies a +1 handicap to the underdog.

So, if PSG loses by exactly one goal, your tie spread bet wins—because the adjusted result becomes a draw. The Parisiennes at +1 are the underdogs. That bet covers if PSG wins or draws the match outright.

Final score: Inter Miami 1–3 PSG

The Inter Miami -1 spread bet loses

The tie +1 bet also loses

The PSG +1 spread bet wins, as they won outright

What would your payout be?

If you bet on Paris +1 at +115, here’s what you’d win:

$10 bet returns $21.50 (includes $11.50 profit)

$25 bet returns $53.75 (includes $28.75 profit)

$100 bet returns $215.00 (includes $115 profit)

Soccer spreads work just like other sports, but with that extra "tie spread" option, bettors get even more ways to win in tightly contested matches.

Strategies for Spread Betting

Now that our expert has equipped you with all the knowledge and examples of spread bets, let's discuss how to get ahead when wagering on these markets. Betting is never a sure thing, but there are steps players can take to get informed about their wagers and hopefully see some odds or prices they can take advantage of.

Players can choose to follow one or any of these strategies, but these are the ones our expert tipsters always consider before placing a bet:

Know the teams you’re betting on.

Look at stats, trends, and advanced metrics to understand performance.

Coaching decisions, lineup consistency, and even rest days matter.

Research

The more you know, the better equipped you are to spot valuable spread lines. Strong research builds the foundation for recognizing mispriced lines, especially when betting on spreads across parlay bets, where one weak leg can ruin the entire ticket.

Form

Form has a profound effect on match outcomes. It is one of the most predictive and vital metrics. Is the team on a hot streak or a losing streak? Has their performance been steady or inconsistent? Are they playing well at home or away?

Current form often trumps reputation. A big team in poor form may struggle to cover spreads, while an underdog on a roll could be the key to a winning parlay.

Weather

Rain, wind, and snow affect passing, scoring, and tempo. Weather can slow high-powered offenses and favor tighter games. When extreme conditions are forecast, you should consider totals and spreads. These conditions are sure to affect the game's outcome.

This rings especially true for NFL and soccer games.

Poor weather usually leads to lower scoring. Knowing this helps you back underdogs or take alternate spreads where every point matters more.

Head-to-Head

Head-to-head is another factor to consider when placing a bet. Some teams just have the other team’s number. Rivalries can neutralize gaps in talent or form. It is essential to study how matchups have played out over the last few seasons and adjust expectations accordingly.

A strong head-to-head trend can uncover edges that are not reflected in the spread line. This is perfect insight for combo bets or when betting across multiple sports.

Injuries

Injuries impact any team’s ability to perform. Losing a star player affects spreads dramatically. But look deeper—sometimes a replacement player changes the game.

Injury news can move lines quickly. Spotting the impact early gives you the edge before oddsmakers adjust the spread. This is especially valuable when building spread parlays.

Spread Betting & Parlays

Spread bets don’t just work as single wagers—they can also be combined in parlays to create bigger, more exciting potential payouts. This is an excellent way for bettors get creative with their picks and boost the overall odds. You can build parlays with spreads in two key ways:

Multi-game parlays: Add spread bets from several different games. For example, you could bet on the Celtics to cover -6.5, the Lakers to cover +4.5, and Inter Miami +1.5 in MLS—all in one parlay.

Same game parlays (SGPs): Add a spread pick to other outcomes within the same game. For example, Celtics -6.5 + Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points.

Point Spreads & Parlays: Why?

Adding spread picks to your parlay can make it more flexible and rewarding:

Higher payout potential: Because spreads are often priced around -110, adding multiple spread bets boosts your odds quickly.

More control: You can mix spreads with moneylines, totals, and player props to shape the parlay.

Sharpen your edge: Adjusting spreads (buying or selling points where allowed) can fine-tune the bet to your comfort level.

Value hunting: With underdogs especially, spread lines can offer smart value when added to parlays.

For example:

A 3-leg parlay with all -110 spread bets pays out around +595. That means a $10 bet returns nearly $70 if all three legs hit. Spreads give you options. You can go safe with small lines or take risks with big underdog spreads to chase a bigger win.

Pros of Spread Betting

With good reason, spread betting has become one of the most well-liked methods of placing bets on sports, including football, basketball, and soccer.

Choosing spread betting over other forms of betting has several benefits. Let’s break them down so you can see how this market may give you more flexibility, better odds, and even more ways to win:

Variable Spreads

Players can often select between multiple spread lines at different prices. This gives bettors complete control to take on more risk for better odds or reduce risk for lower payout potential.

Better Price for Favorites

Backing a heavy favorite on the moneyline often has poor value. With spreads, bettors can get a more attractive price if they think the favorite will win comfortably.

Safety Net

Even if your team doesn’t win outright, the spread can still land your bet. This creates a buffer, which is handy when betting on underdogs who can lose but still “cover.

Both Sides Can Cover

Both spread bets can win in rare cases, depending on how the lines are set. This typically occurs when sportsbooks set different spreads on either side, and the final result falls between them.

Bonuses & Promotions

Some sportsbooks run promotions tied to spread betting. These could include boosted odds, parlay insurances, or spread-specific contests.

More Engaging Games

Spread betting can make blowouts or low-stakes games more exciting. Even if the winner feels inevitable, there’s still plenty of drama in whether the spread will be covered.

Widely Available

Spread markets are available across all major US sports and leagues. Most sportsbooks offer spreads on nearly every game, making it a versatile betting option.

Cons of Spread Betting

Despite all its advantages, spread betting has many drawbacks. Understanding where other bettors go wrong is essential to avoiding the pitfalls of the spread betting market.

Here are some of the key drawbacks that come with betting the spread.

Complicated for New Bettors

Spread betting can confuse beginners, especially with terms like “cover” and “push.” It takes time to fully understand how to apply the handicap to the final score and know if a bet has won.

Lowers Odds on Underdogs

Backing the underdog with the spread means they don’t have to win, but you lose the chance to hit a big payout. A moneyline bet would have delivered much higher returns if the underdog had won outright.

No Draw Option

Most spread betting markets have no room for a tie or push, mainly when spreads include decimals like -6.5 or +3.5. This is true for most sports; it forces a result and removes the middle ground, which may feel limiting for some bettors.

Requires Score Adjustment

Unlike moneyline bets, you must mentally apply the spread value to determine if your bet wins. That adds an extra step and can lead to mistakes, especially in live betting or quick wagers.

Margins Can Be Tight

Spread lines are often very sharp, meaning sportsbooks are excellent at setting fair lines. This reduces the edge for casual bettors, especially when both sides are priced at -110.

Limited Value in Blowouts

If a favorite covers the spread early in the game, the rest of the match might feel less exciting. There's less opportunity to capitalize on momentum shifts than live betting or alternate lines.