What Is a Prop Bet? - Meaning, Sports Betting Examples, and Tips

Prop bets are wagers that hinge on a players or team's actions in a sports event, rather than the outcome/score of the game or match.

Rather, it emphasizes certain individual performances, team statistics, or in-game activities like the number of three-pointers made or the first player to score. You’re not betting on who wins, but on what happens within the action.

These kinds of bets are particularly well-liked by casual viewers, data-focused gamblers, and fantasy gamers. They have a distinct advantage since they pay attention to the finer points of each play, pass, and shot rather than just the ultimate scores.

Prop betting provides you with fresh strategies to win by focusing on situations rather than just outcomes, such as LeBron James over/under 28.5 points or if Manchester City scores in both halves.

What Are Prop Bets?

Prop bets, short for proposition bets, are wagers that place more emphasis on particular game outcomes than the event itself.

When you bet on a player to grab 10 rebounds, a wide receiver to score a touchdown, or a team to score more than five rebounds, you are not supporting a team to win.

Prop bets are seen in many different sports, such as:

College basketball and the NBA: Points, 3-pointers, rebounds, and assists

NFL and collegiate football: touchdowns, completions, throwing yards, and tackles

MLS, La Liga, and Premier League soccer: goals, cards, corners, and shots

Marquee events: Super Bowl novelty props, including national anthem length or coin toss outcomes

Prop bets can also be added to parlays, allowing bettors to combine multiple prop markets into a single, high-reward wager—for example, pairing a player’s total points with a team’s corner count.

Most prop markets are listed as over/under bets, giving you two clear choices. Kevin Durant Over/Under 27.5 points, for instance, offers a clear hit or miss because the decimal guarantees there won't be a tie or push. Prop betting is perfect for fast-paced or stat-heavy sports like the NBA and NFL.

They offer an entirely different betting experience from Moneyline, spread, or totals markets. Prop betting is not result-based. These markets concentrate on player achievements, team behaviors, individual numbers, or game events. Particularly for bettors who like examining player form or trends, this adds extra complexity and intrigue.

Types of Prop Bets

Now that you understand what a prop bet is, let's examine the many kinds of proposition wagers that are now offered by US sportsbooks with our ultimate prop bet guide.

Individual player statistics, in-game events, team totals, or even non-athletic events like coin tosses or halftime concerts can all be the subject of prop bets. This adaptability contributes to the popularity of prop betting as it allows you to wager on how the game will play out rather than just who will win or lose.

Here’s a breakdown of the four main types:

Player Prop Bets

Player props simply refer to a bet on a single individual’s performance in a game. A wager can be placed on them to hit a certain stat line—or if you're confident they’ll fall short, you can take the Under. Depending on the sportsbook and the statistic in question, the majority are Over/Under or Yes/No markets. These are especially well-liked in leagues like the NBA and NFL, where the market is driven by public interest in great players and numbers are closely monitored.

NFL Player Props:

QB Passing Yards (Over/Under)

Player to score a TD (Yes/No)

Rushing/Receiving Yards or Attempts (Over/Under)

NBA Player Props:

Three Pointers Made (Over/Under)

Will Player Record a Triple-Double? (Yes/No)

Total Blocks or Steals (Over/Under)

Soccer Player Props:

Shots on Target / Shots (Over/Under)

Player to Score / Assist a Goal (Yes/No)

Tackles / Fouls / Cards (Over/Under)

Player props are great for fantasy-minded bettors who already track individual stats and player matchups week in, week out.

Game Prop Bets

Instead of focusing on certain players or teams, game prop bets look at what happens during the whole match. These props often examine totals added together, certain game results, or situations that may occur regardless of the score. Ideal for anyone who wants to examine play styles, pace, or more general in-game patterns.

NFL Game Props:

Total Rushing/Receiving Yards in Game (Over/Under)

Will There Be a Defensive Touchdown? (Yes/No)

Field Goals Made (Over/Under)

NBA Game Props:

Total 3-pointers (over/under)

Will Overtime Be Played? (Yes/No)

Which Quarter Will Score the Most? First, Second, Third, or Fourth

Soccer Game Props:

Total Cards Issued (Over/Under)

Total Corners (Over/Under) in the Match

Total Shots/Shots on Target (Over/Under)

These props, which provide bettors greater freedom as the game progresses, are frequently present in live betting markets as well.

Team Prop Bets

Regardless of the opponent or outcome, team proposition bets are all about the performance of a single team. This is perfect for supporters who pay careful attention to a certain team or franchise and are aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

These props cover scoring output, defensive efforts, and pace, often offering value when a team is trending up or down in form.

NFL Team Props:

Team Total Rushing/Receiving Yards (Over/Under)

Will Team Score on Their Opening Drive? (Yes/No)

Number of Sacks (Over/Under)

NBA Team Props:

Team Total 3-Pointers/Blocks/Steals Made (Over/Under)

Team to Win Both Halves (Yes/No)

Fast Break Points (Over/Under)

Soccer Team Props:

Team Total Corners Taken (Over/Under)

Will The Team Keep a Clean Sheet? (Yes/No)

Attempted Shots (Over/Under)

These props perform well in same-game parlays since you are concentrating on a single team, particularly if you are supporting a team to dominate a particular play period.

Exotic Prop Bets

“Exotic” is just a fun label, but these props are anything but ordinary. These wagers encompass events that aren't directly related to the game action, and they're most successful at major events like the Super Bowl, where football and entertainment come together.

Playing these doesn't need you to learn statistics; instead, it's more about creativity, enjoyment, and novelty.

Popular Exotic Prop Bets:

This is a selection from the Superbowl last year

Coin Toss Outcome (Heads or Tails)

Length of the National Anthem (Over/Under)

First Commercial Brand After Kickoff

Color of Gatorade Poured on Winning Coach

While exotic props are mostly reserved for one-off events, they highlight how broad the world of prop sports betting can be. It’s not always about the scoreboard—sometimes it’s about the show.

NFL Prop Bets - Example

The NFL is one of the best sports for prop betting, thanks to its stat-heavy nature and the variety of plays that unfold every down. From touchdowns and rushing yards to special teams plays and drive outcomes, NFL props give bettors dozens of ways to get involved beyond the final score.

To show how these bets work in real games, let’s break down the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers—a blockbuster matchup featuring elite QBs, tough defenses, and plenty of prop action.

There were hundreds available, but here are three prop bet odds we tracked:

Player Prop: Patrick Mahomes—Over 275.5 Passing Yards @ -110 ($10 wager)

Team Prop: 49ers – Over 125.5 Rushing Yards @ +130 ($10 wager)

Game Prop: Total Field Goals Made—Over 3.5 @ +145 ($10 wager)

What happened?

Mahomes threw for 305 yards

The 49ers rushed for 118 yards

There were 5 field goals made

Result:

Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards @ -110 = Win (+$9.09)

49ers Over 125.5 Rushing Yards @ +130 = Loss (-$10)

Over 3.5 Field Goals Made @ +145 = Win (+$14.50)

Winnings:

Total Wagered: $30

$30 Total Return: $53.59

$53.59 Profit: +$23.59

These examples demonstrate how your other selections can still provide significant value even if your team's prop fails. Both professional and casual gamblers may find depth in NFL prop markets, whether they are betting on Mahomes' arm or counting field goals.

NBA Prop Bets - Example

The NBA is a goldmine for prop bettors, especially with the league’s fast pace and massive volume of player stats. Whether it’s points, rebounds, assists, or three-point attempts, there’s always a stat to target — and with games nearly every night, there are constant betting opportunities.

Let’s revisit a game from the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, two powerhouse franchises loaded with talent and playoff storylines.

Here were three prop bet odds of interest:

Player Prop: LeBron James – Over 7.5 Assists @ -105 ($10 wager)

Team Prop: Nuggets – Over 14.5 Team 3-Pointers Made @ +120 ($10 wager)

Game Prop: Will Both Teams Score Over 110 Points? – Yes @ +145 ($10 wager)

Final Stats:

LeBron finished with 9 assists

The Nuggets hit 12 threes

Final score: Lakers 114 – Nuggets 111

Result:

LeBron Over 7.5 Assists @ -105 = Win (+$9.52)

Nuggets Over 14.5 Threes @ +120 = Loss (-$10)

Both Teams Over 110 Points @ +145 = Win (+$14.50)

Winnings:

Total Wagered: $30

$30 Total Return : $53.02

: $53.02 Profit: +$23.02

In the NBA, players like LeBron and Jokic are prop market fixtures, and team trends (like Denver’s outside shooting) often shape the best value bets. These markets thrive on tempo and volume, which is great for bettors who track form and matchups closely.

Fantasy Prop Betting

With the explosive growth of fantasy betting in the US, fantasy prop betting has emerged as an exciting crossover between daily fantasy sports (DFS) and traditional sportsbook wagering. It’s an ideal option for bettors who already follow player stats or play fantasy leagues regularly.

Fantasy props betting options let you wager on a player's projected fantasy score rather than just their in-game stats. For example, a Las Vegas oddsmaker might offer Jayson Tatum over/under 42.5 fantasy points, based on a blend of total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

These bets work just like standard over/under player props. You choose a side based on your expectations for the player's performance. But instead of looking at one stat, you're betting on their total fantasy output.

Different sportsbooks and fantasy providers may use different scoring systems. For instance:

DraftKings heavily weights three-point shots and double-doubles.

FanDuel may value blocks and steals more heavily.

Sleeper prop bet odds could feature simplified or custom point spread systems.

That’s why it’s important to check the scoring rules on whichever platform is offering the fantasy prop. You don’t want to assume how many points or rebounds equals a win, only to find out the scoring system didn’t weigh rebounds as much as you expected.

Fantasy props are a great way to bet on players you know inside and out, especially if you already play fantasy or DFS. And because they package multiple stats into a single wager, they offer a fresh angle for fans looking to expand beyond traditional props.

As this market continues to grow, expect more sportsbooks to offer fantasy-style betting lines, opening up new avenues for smart, stats-driven prop betting.

Strategies for Prop Bets

Now that our expert has equipped you with all the knowledge, examples, and the different types of prop bets out there, let’s talk about how to get ahead when wagering on these markets.

Legal sports betting is never a sure thing, but there are plenty of ways to give yourself an edge. Prop wagers are especially influenced by form, context, and data, so being well-informed can make all the difference. The strategies below are the same ones followed by sharp bettors and fantasy sports veterans and even point spread wager specialist.

Players can choose to follow one or all of these strategies:

Research

Always start with the numbers. Look into a player’s recent game logs, averages, and trends—not just season-long stats.

Sites like Basketball Reference, Pro Football Focus, and StatMuse are goldmines for performance metrics.

For example, if Steph Curry has hit 5+ threes in six straight games, an Over 4.5 3 PM may be worth targeting—even if the line seems high.

Form—Team & Player

Stats tell part of the story, but recent forms fill in the gaps. Look for hot streaks, cold slumps, or bounce-back spots.

A forward who hasn’t scored in four games may be due.

A team that’s allowed 100+ rushing yards in five straight? Likely a good matchup for an RB rushing player prop bets or to score a touchdown.

Current form often shifts the betting line as well, so you may get better odds before the public catches on.

Weather

This applies mainly to outdoor sports betting like the NFL or soccer. Weather impacts both team and player props.

Strong wind or rain? That could mean fewer field goal attempts, fewer passing yards, and more emphasis on the run game.

Likewise, high heat or snow can slow down tempo and scoring, ideal for betting Under on certain props.

One example: In a 2022 Bills–Browns game moved due to a snowstorm, several passing and kicking props were pulled or adjusted due to unsafe conditions alongside their to score a touchdown markets.

Matchups

Always assess who your player is up against. It might be a huge day for a tight end who faces a defense that has trouble stopping his position.

Because of their speed and number of shots, some NBA teams give up more rebounds or assists than others.

Use matchup tools from sites like FantasyPros or TeamRankings to isolate prop-friendly pairings.

Prop markets often miss the small mismatches, and that’s where savvy bettors can find value.

Injuries

Injuries can make or break prop markets. If a star is out, look for backup players who are getting more minutes, touches, or shots.

Look for over props on Lakers role players like Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura, for instance, if Luka Doncic is not available.

Additionally, use caution because the wager may be worthless if your prop is linked to a player who is eliminated late. Track injury news in real time by using apps like Underdog NBA or notifications from bookies.

Bettors may approach prop sports betting more confidently and analytically by employing these tactics. And when building parlays or same-game parlays, this information becomes even more valuable, helping you stack informed picks for maximum upside.

How do Prop Bets work in other Major Sports

College Basketball Prop Betting

In the world of College athletics prop bets are available for any number of particular outcomes, most if not all pertaining to the markets and wagers detailed above.

Basketball props are no different, except for the fact that bettors need to be aware of the style of play. Ask any Duke or Chattanooga fan, blow outs are regular, players go missing, and the bench is rarely full of scorers. In short the betting options become a tad more limited.

Player prop betting shrinks. Freshmen and other lesser-known players may be poorly represented, because like us, the sportsbooks hardly know what to expect.

A lack of knowledge, one that can hurt punters sometimes affects the betting site here, and they won’t take that risk.

College Football Prop Betting

The one thing that bettors need to be aware of is the style of play in NCAA football. Mismatches, blowouts in the big game, individual sides having a poor year, anything and everything can change at the drop of a hat, and this often leads to less standard odds.

When dealing with such large squads prop bets can take a hit. Few know the true quality of LSU Tigers brand freshman wide out or how many points scored the Alabama offense will have without Nick Saban at the helm.

The sportsbooks neither know this and as such will likely struggle to set odds for these. With 52 players on each side, NFL prop bets gain an advantage offering tons of options. This betting options shrink slightly when down within the NCAA, but still offers a thoroughly enjoyable