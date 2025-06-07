Champions League Winner Odds 2025/26: Who to pick from early favourites

Paris Saint-Germain are the champions of Europe. However, will they be able to win two Champions League trophies in a row?

PSG have the quality and longevity to win the title again, but they face strong teams with a rich UCL history. The old guard could make a comeback.

Champions League 2025/26 Winner Odds Liverpool +600 Real Madrid +700 PSG +750

Champions League winner odds

It can’t be denied that Luis Enrique’s men deserved to win Europe’s elite club trophy this season as they beat so many strong teams en route to victory. However, have they got what it takes to go back-to-back?

Real Madrid’s three-peat between 2016 and 2018 is the only time consecutive titles have been won since AC Milan in the 1980s. Not many teams are capable of doing that, and other teams are likely to come back stronger next season. Also, there is a better understanding of the new format.

PSG are certain to improve, and they don’t really run the risk of losing players. However, can their tactics be figured out? Big teams will spend a lot of money this summer to close that gap.

We’ve identified two previous winners, Los Blancos and the Reds, as teams that could do just that.

Real Madrid - the elite

Real are the most successful team in the European Cup’s history, and it’s not even close. Their last win, in 2024, was their 15th, and the nearest competitor is Milan with seven. They can’t be written off in this tournament, even though they struggled in the season.

However, we could well see a revitalised RMCF in 2025/26, with Xabi Alonso taking charge after the brilliant job he did at Bayer Leverkusen. He appears to be the perfect man for the job for a variety of reasons, and the talent at his disposal is undeniable. The signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen shows they’re ready to take the next step.

Alonso faces the challenging task of replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and it may take him some time to adapt. Nevertheless, they’ve got the right elements to become tough opponents.

Real Madrid will always have a chance in the UCL, but are unlikely to secure the title next year.

PSG - new kids on the block

The work that Enrique did with the Parisiens is nothing short of spectacular. Moreover, their shift from the ‘Galacticos’ model to the hard-running youthfulness of the UCL-winning group has been a joy to watch. Also, there’s still so much potential for growth, as Marquinhos is the only player over 30.

One thing that works in PSG’s favour is that they don’t face the same weekly battles as their European rivals. It’s fair to say that Ligue 1 is not as competitive as other leagues, making squad rotation easier for Enrique. They comfortably won it last season and also clinched the Coupe de France.

It’s still uncertain whether teams will find a way to counter their dynamic style of play over the summer. They’ll still be fun to watch regardless of the outcome.

PSG can continue to improve and progress, but consecutive wins aren’t very common.

Liverpool - the Old Guard

Liverpool finally achieved their 20th league title, with Arne Slot guiding them to Premier League victory in his debut campaign. They’ll aim to dominate Europe once again as they have some big moves over the summer. They’ve already started their strong process.

Only Real Madrid and Milan have conquered Europe more times than the Reds (6), and their history in the competition is well-documented. Anfield on UCL nights is an additional advantage. What makes Slot’s team so strong are the right summer signings, along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk by their side.

Jeremie Frimpong is a big addition to their team, and they will become even stronger if Florian Wirtz joins him. They could be a real threat next season.

Liverpool will be contenders and are likely to win the title if the summer goes as expected.