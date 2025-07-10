Moneyline Bet: Meaning, Sports Betting & Strategies Examples

Learn about Moneyline bets with our expert's beginners betting guide, covering precisely what is a Moneyline bet? With examples and strategies for success.

A moneyline bet is a wager on who wins a game. Simple as that. With moneyline bets, only the outcome of the game matters.

US sportsbooks have moneyline betting for all the major sports leagues, including the Premier League, the NBA, NFL, alongside the UEFA Champions League & La Liga.

What is a Moneyline Bet: Moneyline Meaning

Moneyline is the simplest kind of wager that exists in sports betting. There is only one question to be answered when it comes to moneyline bets: “Who will win the game?” Here, there are no spreads, handicaps, totals, or props to complicate the situation. All you have to do is pick the winner of a game.

This type of bet is also known as “to win” or “result” market. All US sportsbooks offer it, and it is typically the first option you see when visiting a betting company's website.

When you place a moneyline bet:

You win if your selected team or player wins the game, regardless of the score margin.

You lose if they lose—there are no points given or taken away like in spread betting.

Because it’s so simple, moneyline betting is ideal for beginners. But it’s also popular with experienced bettors who want to take calculated risks by backing underdogs or combining moneyline picks into bigger plays like parlays.

Understanding a Moneyline Odds in Sports Betting

Once you know the basics, the key to understanding moneyline bets is reading the odds and knowing who the favorite and underdog are. The moneyline clearly illustrates this using positive and negative numbers. Let’s break it down with real-world examples from the NBA and NFL.

NBA Moneyline Bet: Example 1

Matchup: New York Knicks (-258) vs. Indiana Pacers (+210)

Knicks (-258): The negative number (minus sign) means the Knicks are favorites. A -258 moneyline odds means you win $100 for every $258 bet.

If the Knicks win, a $100 bet returns a total of $138.76 ($100 stake + $38.76 profit).

Pacers (+210): The positive number (+ plus sign) means the Pacers are the underdogs. A +210 moneyline means a $100 bet would yield a $210 profit.

If the Pacers pull off an upset, a $100 bet returns a total of $310 ($100 stake + $210 profit).

NFL Moneyline Bet: Example 2

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens (+105) @ Buffalo Bills (-125)

Bills (-125): Moneyline favorite. A $100 wager offers $80 in winnings

Moneyline favorite. A $100 wager offers $80 in winnings Ravens (+105): Bigger underdogs. A $100 bet wins you $105

The Bills won this AFC Divisional Playoff match 27-25. Anyone who had the Bills moneyline would see their bet win. Anyone with Raven's moneyline would lose.

These odds are based on the sportsbook's evaluation of each team's prospects as well as popular confidence. Generally, favorites offer lesser risk and lower payoff, while for the underdog, the risk of losing is higher, but so too is the reward.

Moneyline Prices: Favorite

In US sportsbook betting, there is always a favorite in a moneyline matchup. A minus symbol (-) will appear before the odds, making it easy to identify. This indicates that the team has a better probability of winning the game, according to the bookmaker.

Let's examine a moneyline wager for the favorite in an NBA Playoff match with significant stakes. Consider a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics. The moneyline has the Thunder as -150 favorites.

Your wager wins if they prevail in the match. That's how easy it is. However, the odds are lowered since they are predicted to win, which impacts your payoff. Many bettors who support the Thunder on the moneyline stand to gain the following:

$10 stake @ -150 = $16.67 ($6.67 winnings + $10 stake)

($6.67 winnings + $10 stake) $25 stake @ -150 = $41.67 ($16.67 winnings + $25 stake)

($16.67 winnings + $25 stake) $100 stake @ -150 = $166.67 ($66.67 winnings + $100 stake)

Favorites are more dependable to bet on with their negative odds, but they provide less gain than underdogs. That’s the trade-off. Up next, let’s look at how the underdog side of a moneyline works—and why it can offer bigger payouts.

Moneyline Prices: Underdog

The side with a lower chance of winning is known as the underdog in US sportsbook betting. A plus (+) sign will appear before the moneyline odds, indicating that it is the underdog. These wagers carry a higher risk but have larger potential rewards.

Let’s look at a moneyline underdog example from an NFL game. Consider a regular-season matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers. On the moneyline, the Chargers are favored by +180.

This indicates that the sportsbook believes they have a lower chance of winning the football game. However, your return is far greater if they pull off the upset than if you bet on a favorite. By placing the Chargers on the moneyline, gamblers would have the chance to win the following:

$10 stake @ +190 = $29 ($19 winnings + $10 stake)

($19 winnings + $10 stake) $25 stake @ +190 = $72.50 ($47.25 winnings + $25 stake)

($47.25 winnings + $25 stake) $100 stake @ +190 = $290 ($190 winnings + $100 stake)

Betting on the underdog might be a risky endeavour, but if you can identify loopholes and undervalued odds that the sportsbook is providing, the positive and negative odds may not impact you too much.

Is Moneyline betting always with a + or - symbol?

No Moneyline bets often can come in the form of fractional odds or decimal odds. This normally occurs for football or soccer games, but some European or UK sportsbooks often use fractional odds or decimal odds.

Want betting odds explained in full? Our expert breaks them all down here.

Strategies for Moneyline Betting

As with anything in life, having the right plan and strategy is essential. Moneyline betting is no different. Our expert has some pointers and tips on tactics to employ to improve the success rate of your bets on any sporting events.

When it comes to betting, although there are no guarantees, basing decisions on stats and research is always a plus. There are steps you can take before placing bets, and here, our expert explores all the strategies available to you before you place that bet.

Betting Market Research

Good research can be the thin line between winning and losing. Even a brief five-minute review of recent form, team news, and matchup history can make a significant difference.

Key research tips:

Look at each team’s or players last five games: Wins, losses, and margin of victory.

Check home vs. away splits — some teams perform very differently on the road.

Scan injury reports and lineup changes, especially for key players.

Pay attention to line movement. If the odds on a team shift suddenly, there may be valuable insight behind it.

The more you know, the better your bets become.

Form

Form is the pulse of a team regardless of the sporting event. Recent results can tell you more than the overall standings.

Questions to ask:

Is the team or player on a streak or a slump?

How have they done against similar opponents?

Did they just play a challenging game or a long road trip? In the NBA, fatigue matters—especially in back-to-backs. In soccer, confidence can carry a team beyond expectations.

Weather (NFL)

For NFL moneyline bettors, don’t skip the weather report. Conditions can drastically alter a team’s chances.

Consider:

Heavy rain slows down passing offenses and favors underdogs

Strong wind affects kickers and passing accuracy.

Snow and cold impact teams not used to winter conditions.

Example: A West Coast team traveling to Green Bay in December may struggle with freezing temperatures and slick conditions—something to consider when placing a moneyline bet.

Head-to-Head History

Some teams just have another team’s number. Maybe it’s a tactical edge, or perhaps it's mental.

Look for:

Win/loss history over the past 3–5 matchups

How each team performed against the spread in those games

Any trends in scoring, defense, or tempo

Don’t ignore the storyline behind the stats. Rivalries often bring unpredictable results.

Injuries

A key injury can flip a favorite into an underdog.

Always check:

Starting lineups and last-minute changes

The impact of the player (e.g., QB, striker, point guard)

Who’s filling in? Is it a rookie or a proven veteran?

Sharp bettors often act quickly if they spot that odds haven’t moved enough to reflect an injury.

Bankroll Management

Discipline is one of the most underrated skills in sports betting. Even if you’re confident, don’t let emotions or winning streaks cause you to overbet.

Smart bankroll tips:

Only bet what you can afford to lose

Set a unit size (e.g., 1 unit = 1% of bankroll)

Avoid chasing losses with big bets

Stay consistent, even after a win

Moneyline odds can vary widely, so having a staking plan helps manage risk, especially when betting underdogs and can help players mitigate gambling problems.

Using Live Betting to Your Advantage

Live (or in-play) moneyline betting lets you place wagers as the game unfolds. This can create value, especially if you are familiar with the sport

Tactics to try:

Wait for a slow-starting favorite to fall behind, then bet them at better odds

Bet on momentum shifts (e.g., a soccer red card or basketball foul trouble)

Hedge or double down depending on how the game’s playing out

Example: If the LA Lakers fall behind early but start gaining momentum, their live moneyline odds may become more attractive than the pre-game line.