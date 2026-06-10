World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Bosnia and Herzegovina
March 31, 2026: Another painful chapter in the history of the Italian national team, as the Azzurri failed to qualify for their third successive World Cup, the four-time champions forced to watch on from home once more.
But one team’s despair is another team’s joy, and on that fateful evening in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina were able to celebrate qualifying for only their second World Cup. The tears of players and supporters, an entire nation united in a collective embrace - these were the defining images of a historic night for a country that is often divided along political, geographical and religious lines.
Qualification for the World Cup was secured after play-off victories over Wales and then Italy, with both ties ultimately won on penalties.
Before that, Bosnia had finished second in UEFA Group H, behind Austria, the only team to defeat them in a group that also included Romania, Cyprus and San Marino. They produced an almost flawless campaign, but it was not enough to secure automatic qualification and avoid the drama of the play-offs.
What to expect
Reaching the World Cup represents an unexpected achievement for Bosnia and Herzegovina. After making history by qualifying for the 2014 tournament, the national team has undergone a significant generational transition, welcoming a number of talented young players who are already competing in some of Europe’s top leagues.
However, many observers felt this new generation was not yet ready to lead the country to major international success given they are still waiting to qualify for their first European Championship.
Bosnia are determined to continue surprising people, and their play-off victories demonstrated both the character and quality of a side that should not be underestimated. Heading into the tournament, they are expected to start behind Switzerland and on roughly equal footing with hosts Canada in the race for a place in the knockout rounds from Group B. Achieving that realistic objective would be truly historic for the nation.
Man in charge
Known for his long and successful playing career in the Bundesliga with clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, Sergej Barbarez has now written a new chapter in his country’s footballing history by guiding Bosnia and Herzegovina to the World Cup.
In charge of the national team since April 2024, this has proven to be something of a sporting miracle for a manager who is in his first major role on the touchline having previously stepped away from the game to become a professional poker player.
Following a difficult period both on and off the pitch, Bosnia chose to rebuild around Barbarez, a respected leader with credibility, experience and deep knowledge of international football gained during his distinguished playing career. He has used that experience to shape a squad that blends promising young talents with seasoned veterans, creating a combination that has proved highly effective.
MVP
Despite having celebrated his 40th birthday, ‘the Swan of Sarajevo’ continues to shine on the world stage. Edin Dzeko has once again carried the weight of his national team on his shoulders, leading Bosnia through a historic qualification campaign with the authority of a true captain.
Despite his age, the former Roma, Inter and Manchester City striker continues to make a decisive impact. His recent role in Schalke’s promotion back to the Bundesliga is proof enough that he can still produce, with his six goals and three assists in just 11 appearances since joining in January proving crucial during the run-in.
Those impressive numbers add to his immense contribution for Bosnia, where Dzeko remains both the team’s technical leader and emotional driving force. After scoring against Iran at the 2014 World Cup - one of only two goals Bosnia have ever scored in the tournament - Dzeko is eager to make his mark once again and lead his country toward new milestones before hanging up his boots.
One to watch
Kerim Alajbegovic is a player who could garner headlines around the world for years to come, such is his level of talent. Widely regarded as one of the brightest young players in European football, Alajbegovic played an important role in Bosnia's World Cup qualification campaign, providing crucial goals and assists.
Alajbegovic’s greatest strengths are his pace and technical ability. Operating from wide positions, he excels at creating numerical superiority, beating defenders and either finishing chances himself or providing the final pass.
Having spent the past season at Red Bull Salzburg, his performances in Austria have led to Bayer Leverkusen exercising the buy-back option in his contract, and Alajbegovic will be confident of thriving in the Bundesliga. Before that, though, the World Cup will provide the perfect global stage for his definitive breakthrough.