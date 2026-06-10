World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Bosnia and Herzegovina

March 31, 2026: Another painful chapter in the history of the Italian national team, as the Azzurri failed to qualify for their third successive World Cup, the four-time champions forced to watch on from home once more.

But one team’s despair is another team’s joy, and on that fateful evening in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina were able to celebrate qualifying for only their second World Cup. The tears of players and supporters, an entire nation united in a collective embrace - these were the defining images of a historic night for a country that is often divided along political, geographical and religious lines.

Qualification for the World Cup was secured after play-off victories over Wales and then Italy, with both ties ultimately won on penalties.

Before that, Bosnia had finished second in UEFA Group H, behind Austria, the only team to defeat them in a group that also included Romania, Cyprus and San Marino. They produced an almost flawless campaign, but it was not enough to secure automatic qualification and avoid the drama of the play-offs.