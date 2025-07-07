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Buy Womens Euro tickets at St. Jakob-Park
Caitlin Casey

St. Jakob-Park stadium guide: How to watch Women's Euro 2025, stadium capacity, tickets & more

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Women's EURO
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Basel

Heading to the Women's Euro 2025 final? Get yourself prepped with everything you need to know about St. Jakob-Park

Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49

Get ready for a summer of football like no other, as the Women's Euro 2025 comes to St. Jakob-Park to make Switzerland the heart of the football action - the host of both the tournament’s electrifying opener and its high-stakes final - the home of the Swiss national team is likely to bring some nail-biting matches.

Buy tickets for Women's Euro 2025 at St. Jakob-Park
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Nicknamed ‘Joggeli’ by locals, St Jakob-Park stands as one of the key venues of Swiss football. As it prepares to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, the stadium is to deliver the kind of spine-tingling matches that define football history, with a capacity to hold over 38,000 fans. And, held in Basel, there's no shortage of things to do as a football fan.

We've got all the information on what you need to know if you're heading to this stadium in July, including how you can get your hands on some tickets. Looking to head to Basel for the Women's Euro this summer? We've got all of the intel on everything you need to know about St. Jakob-Park, including key details, how to get tickets, where to stay, stadium facilities and more.

St. Jakob-Park: Stadium guide

LocationBasel, Switzerland
Capacity38,512 (football) and up to 40,000
SurfaceGrass
Opened1954, refurbished in 2001
Home teamsFC Basel and the Switzerland national team
Previous eventsUEFA Euro 2008, UEFA Europa League final 2016, World Cup 1954
Women's Euro matches5 (including the opening match and final)
TicketsSt. Jakob-Park tickets

Women's Euro 2025 Match Schedule at St. Jakob-Park

There are five nail-biting games played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, including two massive events: the opening ceremony and the final. Tickets are already on sale, so you'll want to get yours as soon as possible to see your country in the tournament.

If you're looking for how to watch the Women's Euro 2025, you can see big hitters in their early stages, including the likes of Germany and Denmark or Netherlands and France, all looking for the chance to get to the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2025.

Later stages, such as the quarter-final tickets which will take place at the stadium in Basel, are yet to be decided but are likely to be tense matches for those who make it that far.

MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
Switzerland vs NorwayWednesday, July 221:00Tickets
Germany vs DenmarkTuesday, July 818:00Tickets
Netherlands vs FranceSunday, July 1321:00Tickets
Quarter-final (TBD)Saturday, July 1921:00Tickets
Final (TBD)Sunday, July 2718:00Tickets

How to buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets at St. Jakob-Park

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Women’s Euro tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

If you want the chance to have your seat in the St. Jakob-Park stadium, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Viagogo are some of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, if you're looking to get your hands on a last-minute ticket.

Buy tickets for Women's Euro 2025 at St. Jakob-Park
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How to buy Women's Euro 2025 final tickets

Perhaps the most important match of them all, the title decider and final of the tournament is being held at the St. Jakob-Park stadium, and will see the last two teams battle for the Euro.

Tickets will be snapped up fast for this, especially as the tournament goes on. If you find yourself wanting to grab a ticket for the trophy clash, you can grab them from official ticket retailers like UEFA.

Sold out? Ticket resellers like StubHub and Viagogooffer a way into the event so that you can enjoy the final whistle. Tickets may become scarcer as the tournament goes on, so if you want your seat in the Basel stadium, make sure to get yours.

Where to stay near St. Jakob-Park

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With the stadium being a short distance outside the city centre, it's good to know that there are loads of accommodation options, including hotels, flats and hostels that you can book to stay at no matter your budget.

In Basel, you're likely to find the roar of locals and travellers alike, celebrating the games going on at the stadium. You can stay right in the areas of Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz to be in the heart of the action, which will both have Women's Euro Fanzones including viewing areas, food trucks and drinks to enjoy.

Right in the centre is Altstadt (Old Town), and for those looking to soak up the history of Basel, this might be the perfect place. You'll find key landmarks like the Basel Minster and Town Hall, as well as a myriad of cafes and restaurants to park up at, so you'll never be short of things to do.

Looking for a fast-paced and exciting place to stay? Gundeldingen is known for being a popular place with a mix of spaces, including cafes, bars and parks to explore. Near the Rhine River is Clara, another bustling neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern buildings.

Or, for a neighbourhood nearer the stadium - and to cut down on your travel time - try somewhere like St. Alban, which is picturesque and a little quieter than the hustle and bustle of the city. It's also home to the St. Alban-Tal park, so you'll be able to put that on your itinerary, too.

No matter what you're searching for, you can use the map below to see the live prices and availability of where to stay in Basel, and you can even change the dates to suit your trip, too.

How to get to St. Jakob-Park Stadium

If you're looking for a budget-friendly travel option, be sure to keep your ticket safe, as Women's Euro ticket holders receive free public transport on match days. This means a second-class return journey from any Swiss locality will get you to and from the match venue, valid with the entire Swiss public transport network. Make sure to check the T&Cs on uefa.com to make the most of this offer.

When it comes to public transport options at St. Jakob Park, there are a variety of options so you won't be stuck:

  • Train: Hop on the dedicated matchday shuttle from Basel SBB train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes.
  • Trams: Grab the trams from Fan Zones Barfüsserplatz or Messeplatz directly to the stadium. Or, the 10 and 11 Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena.
  • Bus: Use the 36 bus service towards Schifflände and get off at Basel, St. Jakob.
  • Walk: The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it.
  • Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

St. Jakob-Park stadium facilities

As one of the major hosts for the Women's Euro 2025, St. Jakob-Park has upped its facilities and regulations to ensure a smooth process during the tournament. Even if you're a regular goer of the stadium, it's always good to know the updated stadium facilities and what to expect.

  • Security regulations: For the Women's Euro, specific security regulations will be in place, including bag restrictions. If you're bringing something with you, remember that bags larger than A4 size are prohibited, and only small power banks are allowed. Professional cameras and cane umbrellas are not permitted.
  • Valid form of ID: Attendees must bring a valid form of full ID with them. You may need to present it at the Ticketing Centre if there's a problem with your match ticket.
  • No smoking: All of the stadiums involved in the Women's Euro 2025 are smoke-free zones, meaning that cigarettes, tobacco and smoking products are not permitted.
  • Payment methods: Payment at the stadium is cashless, meaning fans can pay with debit cards, credit cards or contactless payment methods. Cash may not be possible in the stadium.
  • Food & drink: There are a variety of food trucks and vendors available at the stadium to enjoy at the game, including Swiss classics like veal and schüblig, as well as vegan and sweet options. Soft drinks and water are available as well as beer filling stations for those who want to top up their drinks.

What's on at St. Jakob-Park for matchday experiences?

alisha lehmann of switzerland signs autographsGetty Images

Right inside St. Jakob-Park, there will be two Official Fan Shops you can park up at and get the full fan experience. The official fan zone outside the stadium opens three hours before kickoff, featuring live music, traditional Swiss food, and beer gardens where supporters from around the world mingle, as well as mobile carts outside the stadium where you will be able to stock up on all your favourite Women’s EURO 2025 gear. You’ll have the chance to get everything you need to support your team and soak up all the match energy that comes along with it.

One of the best places to watch all the Euro action unfold is at the Fan Zones across Basel, which will show all 31 of the Women's Euro matches throughout the tournament. These are more towards the city centre and will over a great pre-match pitstop with the energy of fans getting ready to watch the action.

Go to the Barfüsserplatz Fan Zone to experience live music from local Basel musicians, an open air cinema and even an exhibition with football trophies in the Historical Museum Basel, or look to Messeplatz for sporting activities like a football pitch with its own grandstand and not to mention a ten-metre slide and water parks - a great option for families. If you haven't been able to grab a ticket to the games but still want all of the energy of the Euro experience, head to one of these spaces.

What stadiums are hosting the Women's Euro 2025?

Switzerland is the home of the Women's Euro this summer, and you'll be seeing matches take place across the whole country. Including stadiums in Geneva, Zurich, and of course, St. Jakob-Park in Basel, here's all the information on the stadiums with Women's Euro matches in 2025:

StadiumLocationCapacity
St. Jakob-ParkBasel35,689
Stadion WankdorfBern32,997
Stade de GeneveGeneva30,950
Stadion LetzigrundZurich24,186
Arena St.GallenSt.Gallen18,251
Allmend Stadion LuzernLucerne16,496
Arena ThunThun10,187
Stade de TourbillonSion9,570
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Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

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