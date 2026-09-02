USMNT Transfer Winners and Losers: Folarin Balogun's chaotic deadline day steals headlines as Middlesbrough turn into America's club
As always, the summer transfer window went down to the wire with some incredible drama. This time, though, a U.S. Men's National Team star was at the center of that drama in ways unlike any American before.
Folarin Balogun ended up being Deadline Day's main character as his proposed move to Everton fell apart at the very last second. The deal's collapse continued a wild summer for Balogun, who has become something of a household name for more reasons than one.
Still, while he didn't get his move, several others did. From young stars making a big leap to familiar faces getting their last chances at the top, there was plenty of activity that went right down to the wire.
With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the USMNT's Winners and Losers of the transfer window...
LOSER: Folarin Balogun
What a summer, huh? If you thought the World Cup red card controversy was the end of Balogun's chaotic 2026, you couldn't have been more wrong.
In this window's on-again, off-again special, Balogun looked bound for Everton. Then a failed medical meant he wasn't. Then a renegotiated deal said he was. Finally, at the end of it all, the striker reportedly pulled the plug himself, returning to Monaco without the big move that seemed so obvious after his breakout World Cup.
So what does that mean? It means he stays with a club that was pretty OK with selling him and taking the funds that came with it. It also means he missed out on a leap up the food chain to an Everton team that could have used him. Everton are now without a striker, Monaco are left without a bunch of money, and Balogun is left back where he started, which is stunning, to put it lightly.
We'll see what's next for Balogun, Everton and Monaco. Maybe this gets over the line in January. Maybe this allows Balogun to make a bigger and better move down the line. For now, though, it's this summer's big transfer saga, one that will take its place among the most chaotic in this sport's history.
WINNER: Middlesbrough
If you're an American fan searching for a team to follow in Europe, Middlesbrough have done more than enough to make their case.
The club already had Aidan Morris in the squad as one of the team's most vital players and, to follow that up, Boro went out and signed three more Americans this summer. Sebastian Berhalter is already off to a dream start in midfield, and he has built chemistry with Morris from their Columbus Crew roots. Max Arfsten, too, has Crew roots, and he was Boro's second big American signing of the window. Then, to top it off, the club went out and got USMNT hopeful Rokas Pukstas from Hajduk Split as well.
For American fans, every game for Boro is a must-watch, but this isn't a marketing ploy. Each of the team's Americans has the potential to play a big part this season as Boro push for the Premier League. There are few more exciting things in soccer than a promotion push and, if that happens this season, Boro will become America's club at a time when more Americans than ever are tuning in.
LOSER: MLS
The league said it would "take it from here." It seems that it may take a while.
When it comes to players who were actually on the field, there were few big post-World Cup signings from MLS. Meanwhile, the league lost several top young talents, including multiple players who represented the USMNT this summer. Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten are both gone, while rising stars Zavier Gozo and Luca Bombino have made the move to Europe, too. Mark McKenzie is on his way back, although he won't join until January, while Damion Downs' loan arrival is interesting. Even so, there are fewer familiar USMNT faces in MLS than there were just a few short weeks ago.
Despite some big-name additions entering the final phases of their careers, like Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann, it feels like MLS lost just as much talent this summer as it gained. Maybe the schedule flip and potential roster changes will lead to more big signings, including USMNT stars, but that didn't come close to happening this summer.
WINNER: Young stars
It's natural to see World Cup participants on the move, and there was plenty of that on the USMNT front. In addition, though, several rising stars who weren't quite ready for the World Cup were deemed for their own big transfers, which is both a sign of progress and an indication of how talented some of these players are.
Zavier Gozo is the big one, as the now-former Real Salt Lake star was signed by Crystal Palace for a fee of around $15 million. Gozo had already proven himself as an MLS All-Star and looks like he could be a key figure for the USMNT this cycle, and that cycle has begun with him earning his Premier League debut.
He wasn't alone, though. Pukstas made the leap from Croatia to the Championship, putting him in a more visible league that is also at a much higher level. Lucas Bombino traded San Diego for Stoke City as one more of MLS' highly-touted prospects earned a big transfer. You can even point to 15-year-old Mexican-American dual-national Benji Flowers, who signed a deal with FC Dallas that includes a clause that sends him to Chelsea when he turns 18.
The kids are seemingly alright, and they're also up for some new challenges to start this 2030 cycle.
LOSER: Joe Scally and Tanner Tessmann
At different points this summer, reports emerged regarding Joe Scally and Tanner Tessmann's futures with their respective clubs. Borussia Monchengladbach were ready to move on from Scally. Same for Tessmann at Lyon. Neither ended up leaving.
It may end up being a blessing in disguise. Tessmann, in particular, has already been useful for Lyon as he's started in the club's Champions League qualifiers. Lyon, however, did not survive those qualifiers, which means they will be playing in the Europa League this season. Maybe the Europa League gives Tessmann the platform he needs.
Scally, meanwhile, did not start Gladbach's season opener, coming off the bench for 14 minutes in a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. The club's leadership has said he is not part of the plans this season, and he is entering the last year of his contract. Reports out of Germany say that, given the circumstances, Scally will largely serve as a backup until January.
Again, both have the quality and track record with their current clubs to play their way back into plans. However, it's never particularly nice to be at a club that doesn't believe in you.
WINNER: Gio Reyna
You're never guaranteed a second chance, or a third, or a fourth. That's where Reyna is, though, and this chance has already offered legitimate hope that it could be something different.
After failing to catch on at Borussia Monchengladbach, Reyna landed in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg. It's a change in league and likely a slight drop in level, but a pretty good landing spot, all things considered, for a player that still has as many question marks as Reyna. For all of his talents, the best ability is availability, and the 23-year-old has to show that he can stay available.
Early returns have been good, as Reyna has looked like something resembling the prospect so many had high hopes for a few years ago. Can Strasbourg finally hope that prospect? Everyone in American soccer will be hoping so because, if they don't, who knows if anyone else can.