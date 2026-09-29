USMNT Rondo: How big was the Peru win? What can we expect against Chile? And does Mathis Albert have star potential?
One down, three to go. The USMNT, in truth, made things look pretty easy against Peru. This was a young team playing with energy and verve. Two teenagers scored. And the veteran heads also made a decent case for their continued inclusion. Tyler Adams proved once again that he might be the best player in this pool. Sebastian Berhalter also continues to prove his value. Job done.
And so attention turns to Chile, who will surely pose more of a threat. They're a decade removed from the team that won back-to-back Copas America. But this is still a decent side that will offer plenty of attacking quality. And if there's one concern about the USMNT, it's their erratic defense. We might have more of a game on our hands here.
But where does everything stand? Did the Peru win restore hope for a program that needed a compelling win? And what would a good result against Chile be? GOAL writers debate it all in another edition of... The Rondo.
What's your biggest takeaway from Peru win?
Tom Hindle: An impressive display that wasn't quite as dominant as the scoreline suggested. The USMNT played the kids, got goals from young strikers, and had support from the vets, too. However, one thing that should not be glossed over is that a better team would have punished some woeful defending. Still, a solid win.
Alex Labidou: The U.S. came in as slight favorites, but it was impressive to see how assured they were in the 4-1 win in Orlando. Having watched this team for decades, outside of the opening two matches of the 2026 World Cup, it is difficult to remember an American side that played so freely. All of that is encouraging because Mauricio Pochettino largely went young. And the manager said it himself; it points to the positive work of MLS managers who are empowering homegrown teens to be critical parts of their squad.
Ryan Tolmich: Maybe the kids are closer to ready than we thought. While there were some mistakes, there were also some major signs of encouragement with all of the new faces in the USMNT. Playing against a decent Peru team, that was encouraging, as none really looked out of their depth in their first test.
Should Cavan Sullivan start again?
TH: Yes. If this kid really is the next big hope, give him as many chances as possible to prove it. He was a bit wayward against Chile, full of movement and energy but lacking quality. In short, he looked a lot like a teenager trying a bit too hard. A less lenient referee might have sent him off for a silly challenge, too.
AL: This is a tricky one, but Pochettino has to start Sullivan - even if he rotates the rest of the team. The 16-year-old showed some promise but overall looked very much like a teenager getting used to the international game - which is more tactical and nuanced than your average MLS encounter. It would send the wrong message if Sullivan sits and doesn’t see much action, especially if Pochettino goes young in Tuesday’s matchup.
RT: Against Chile? Probably not, simply due to the scheduling and turnaround time. Against Mexico? Why not? It would be a massive increase in intensity but, at this point, what's the harm? At worst, it's a good lesson. At best, it's an indication that Sullivan is ready for more going forward.
Which young debutant impressed you?
TH: Mathis Albert. Sullivan grabbed the headlines, but Albert was far livelier. And, for lack of a better phrase, he just tries stuff. A word, too, for Julian Hall, who will need to produce in order to work his way into the picture when the bigger games come around.
AL: Justin Ellis and Julian Hall deserve a ton of credit and praise; they are clearly in the mix here, but a word for Albert. There hasn’t been much senior-level tape on him, and after watching 30 minutes of him against Peru, it’s very obvious why Dortmund sees so much in him. He’s direct, has great pace, and was involved with almost every positive the U.S. did in attack in his time on the pitch. He exudes star potential, and hopefully U.S. fans will see more of him on Tuesday.
RT: It took just a few minutes for Albert to make his mark. Hindsight says it probably wasn't a penalty as the foul came outside of the box, but it was the action that was most encouraging. Even at 17, Albert is a player who can beat players and make them uncomfortable. That could be a huge asset to this USMNT group as he continues to develop.
Which established name needs a big game against Chile?
TH: Absolutely has to be Yunus Musah. He was clearly not in Pochettino's good books in the lead-up to the World Cup, and simply hasn't played enough football over the last 12 months or so. A decent showing in the engine room will do him the world of good.
AL: Going with two here: Musah and Auston Trusty. Musah did a lot of good things, but unfortunately due to his somewhat tenuous situation with the USMNT over the past two years, he really needs a great game to cement a spot in a position that seemingly gets deeper each day. Trusty doesn’t have the controversy of Musah, but he, too, is in a very deep competition for places at center back. He was average on Saturday, and he needs to assert himself if he wants to lock in a role next to Chris Richards at center back.
RT: We still need to see more of and from Musah, who is making up for lost time. There were some positive moments against Peru, but not enough to really confirm that Musah is, indeed, back. It's a big camp for the AC Milan midfielder, and it will be interesting to see how Pochettino uses him going forward after playing him in a more defensive spot last time out.
What would you like to see against Chile?
TH: A bit more control. The U.S. were compelling against Peru, but pretty erratic at times - and vulnerable on the break. Chile are a better side, and the U.S. will need to be a little more assured in possession and tidier at the back if they are to come away with a win.
AL: More of the same, attacking confidence and assured play. Chile are a stronger team than Peru and have more experienced players than the U.S. do. If Pochettino’s side comes out firing, especially with a younger group, it could signal that the changing of the guard is actually really here and places all over the pitch are up for grabs.
RT: More of the same. Let these kids play, make mistakes, and grow. There weren't too many mistakes against Peru, but they're coming because that's naturally how teenage footballers operate. Better to learn from those mistakes now than in the Gold Cup or Olympics, so let a few more of them play some significant minutes in this game and see what happens.