MLS Winners and Losers: Nashville SC flirt with MLS records, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami get lucky and the West seems well-poised for Decision Day

Five games, five wins and an Eastern Conference playoff spot secured. The Columbus Crew have picked a pretty good time to get hot.

Here’s the truth about MLS: most teams are pretty bang average, which means if you win a few games, then you have a chance of making some noise (this is what most people call “parity”). The Crew have done just that. GOAL does not take sides here, but MLS always seems to be a little nicer when this most charming of teams is competing.

There was plenty more happening in the East, where the playoff picture sorted itself out rather nicely a week before Decision Day. Nashville are a juggernaut (we knew this). Miami are a combination of brilliant, rubbish and a bit lucky (we knew this). And Allan Saint-Maximin probably shouldn’t do a controversial gesture towards an opponent if he wants to avoid a red (we knew this but did not expect it to happen).

The West isn’t bad either. After no one in spots seven to 11 decided they really wanted to make the playoffs, everyone seems to have a chance. It’s tasty stuff, and GOAL runs through it all in the Winners and Losers of MLS this week...