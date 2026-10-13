It had been 710 days since Mallory Swanson last played in a game for the U.S. Women's National Team. And after nearly two years, one daughter and many twists and turns along the way, she stepped back onto the pitch in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Spain.

Swanson, whose winning goal against Brazil secured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had rejoined the U.S. for a June training camp but did not feature in the friendlies that followed. Her wait finally ended against Spain, when the third member of “Triple Espresso” replaced Rose Lavelle in the 65th minute.

Her 25-minute cameo offered a reminder of what the Americans had missed: pace, vision and dangerous service into the box. In the 87th minute, she nearly helped the U.S. pull a goal back, whipping a ball toward Ashley Sanchez at the far post. Against the world's top-ranked team, Swanson gave the U.S. another attacking option - and reason for optimism heading into the rematch.

After the final whistle, the focus shifted from the player to the mother. Swanson embraced her daughter, Josie, and joined Sophia Wilson and her daughter, Gigi, for a “mini Triple Espresso” reunion - a glimpse of how much life had changed between international appearances.

"I'm just feeling really good being back," Swanson said on Monday. "Obviously going into that that type of game, us needing to get goals was a task, but it felt really good just to be back."