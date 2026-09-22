Sensational Kylian Mbappe capture means breakout challengers On are set to explode as football boot space braces for seismic change

On has enjoyed a meteoric rise since it was founded just 16 years ago, making a name for itself by emerging as a market-disrupting running shoe specialist courtesy of their patented 'CloudTec' technology. As of September 2026, they were valued at around $9 billion (£6.7bn).

This, however, is their first foray into the uber-competitive world of football boot manufacturing and, quite sensationally, Mbappe has become the world-famous face of On's expansion into the planet's most popular sport.

But this won't be your average boot deal; according to The Athletic, who have corroborated previous claims, the decade-long agreement will be mutually beneficial as Mbappe will have equity in On in the form of shares, and it has been reported the 27-year-old will have his own "sub-brand" of signature football boots alongside the company's general releases. That equity is what supposedly differentiated On's offer from the fresh terms tabled by Nike.

The Real Madrid superstar will have a genuine influence on product strategy and brand building going forward. In a statement, Mbappe's new boot supplier said he will "work directly with On's product teams, integrating his elite perspective into the development and testing of future football footwear and apparel", while he will also become a global ambassador for the company, "extending the partnership beyond football into movement, performance, and contemporary design".

Given the attacker's celebrity in the football world, there is every chance that On will be pushing for the same level of gravitas that, ironically, Nike's Michael Jordan-inspired Jordan Brand possesses in the basketball space.

Many will ask why Mbappe would leave Nike behind after what has been such a fruitful partnership, but aside from the obvious financial draw, the opportunity to be hands-on, hold significant sway and be part of On's unprecedented success to date is evidently of huge appeal. Many modern athletes also consider themselves to be entrepreneurs, and Mbappe is clearly no different given his portfolio of commercial partnerships, which includes Dior, Oakley and EA Sports.