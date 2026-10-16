Barcelona, beware! Isco-inspired Real Betis look like genuine contenders under perennially underrated Manuel Pellegrini

Real Betis are absolutely flying. Manuel Pellegrini's side are sat third in La Liga after amassing 19 points from their opening eight games as they aim to successfully build on their fifth-placed finish from last term. Betis have thus equalled their best-ever start to a season, which came way back in 1934-35, when they went on to win their first and only Spanish top-flight crown.

No one at the club is thinking about a second title just yet, but confidence in the dressing room is at an all-time high. That's also in part due to their return to the Champions League after a 21-year absence, which has gone as well as anyone could have hoped so far, with Betis kicking-off the league phase with a pair of thrilling 3-2 victories over Lille and Porto. Pellegrini has enough depth at his disposal, as well as his own pure grit, to make sure Betis' keep up their momentum.

"If I think Betis can compete against any team, it's this season's Betis, where we're not just 11 or 14 players, but a very large squad with many resources," veteran Betis defender Diego Llorente told the club's media channel earlier this month. "Nobody can guarantee results, but we can guarantee attitude, commitment, fighting spirit, and dedication, which are non-negotiable things that this badge demands when we step onto the field. We hope to bring a lot of joy to the fans this season."

There's been plenty of joy already, and it will turn to euphoria if Betis can take down Barcelona on Saturday. La Liga's leaders have won all eight of their games so far, scoring an incredible 34 goals while conceding only seven, but Betis will provide their biggest challenge yet. Victory for Los Verdiblancoswould instantly transform them from pretenders to genuine contenders.