'Sometimes it is difficult to sleep!' – Xavi Hernandez makes raw manager pressure admission after Vincent Kompany health scare

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has sent a heartfelt message of support to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany following his recent hospitalisation. Reflecting on the intense stress of top-level management, Xavi admitted that relentless pressure can take a heavy physical toll on head coaches.

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Xavi sends support to Kompany following training ground collapse

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his support to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany as the Belgian recovers from a serious health scare. Kompany collapsed at Bayern's training complex two weeks ago and was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis.

Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeness provided a hopeful update on Kompany's condition, with assistant Aaron Danks temporarily taking over first-team duties at Der Rekordmeister.

Speaking at his press conference on Monday, 9 November, Xavi expressed concern for his managerial counterpart.

Xavi admits management stress causes sleep deprivation

Reflecting on the psychological demands of managing elite teams, Xavi acknowledged the immense strain that comes with chasing results at top clubs and national teams.

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"I do not know him personally, but I wish Vincent Kompany a speedy recovery," Xavi stated. "Sometimes we feel a lot of stress and a lot of pressure. Especially when things do not go as you expect."

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"Sometimes it is difficult to sleep. It is part of the process, of our job," the former Barcelona boss admitted. "I hope he recovers well. He is doing very well at Bayern."

Parallel paths under Pep Guardiola's mentorship

The connection between Xavi and Kompany extends beyond their current roles at the summit of European football, as both managers were heavily shaped by legendary coach Pep Guardiola.

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Xavi served as the tactical engine of Guardiola's historic Barcelona side, while Kompany captained Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City teams.

Both former midfielders transitioned into high-pressure managerial roles, with Xavi drawing on his experiences at Barcelona and the Dutch national team to empathise with Kompany's plight.

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Bayern move forward as Kompany continues recovery

Kompany continues his gradual recovery following his release from hospital, with Bayern Munich closely monitoring his progress before determining his return to the bench.

Danks will maintain interim charge of team activities as the German giants navigate their upcoming domestic and European fixtures.

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Xavi and the footballing world continue to send positive wishes to the 39-year-old manager as he works towards a full recovery.