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Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez has heavily criticised his players following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Germany in the Nations League. The furious boss labelled the performance "embarrassing" and warned that he will look to change the squad composition ahead of the quarter-finals in March.

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Xavi slams shocking Netherlands defeat

Netherlands manager Xavi has delivered a scathing assessment of his players following a heavy 5-0 defeat against Germany. The Nations League clash in Berlin ended in disaster for the visitors.

Last month, Xavi took personal responsibility after his team played out a draw against Greece. However, he adopted a much stricter approach following this severe loss to the Germans. The manager was visibly furious with the lack of effort from his squad. He admitted that the heavy nature of the defeat came as a complete shock to him.

Manager furious at embarrassing team mentality

Xavi did not hold back when discussing the core reasons behind the heavy loss. He explicitly blamed the squad's poor attitude and application for the result in Berlin.

"This was embarrassing and that was 99 per cent due to the values that the players did not show today," Xavi told reporters. "I told the players that we have to change the mentality. Today it was not possible to compete, as we were not true to our values.

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"I am very disappointed and that is a shame, because until today I was very proud of the players. Today was unbelievable, it was a shock to me as a coach."

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Key absences provide no valid excuses

The Netherlands travelled to Berlin without regular captains Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong. However, Xavi refused to use their absence as an excuse for the poor performance.

When asked if missing Van Dijk and De Jong impacted the result, the manager was firm. "No, that has nothing to do with it," he stated resolutely. Instead, the manager chose to view the disastrous match as a harsh lesson for his squad.

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"Until today we were building something good and today was the opposite of what we wanted," Xavi explained. "But it is also just one game. I try to understand what happened here and I know the players will learn a lot from this."

Squad changes looming before March fixtures

Despite the heavy defeat to Germany, the Netherlands have already achieved their primary goal of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals. The squad will not gather again until March. Xavi plans to use this four-month break to analyse recent matches and closely monitor his players.