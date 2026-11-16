Klopp vs Xavi tactical war! Dutch stars reveal secrets behind modern Gegenpressing battle

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and coach Xavi Hernandez have explained the tactical nuances of facing Jurgen Klopp's Germany. Gakpo highlighted the contrasts between relentless Gegenpressing and Xavi's intricate possession-based approach ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash.
Tactical chess match set for Berlin
As the Netherlands prepare to face Jurgen Klopp's Germany in a pivotal UEFA Nations League fixture, attention has naturally turned to the contrasting tactical identities of both dugouts. Xavi Hernandez has successfully installed a possession-heavy philosophy within the Dutch national team, drawing widespread praise following their 7-0 demolition of Greece.
Facing a Klopp-coached side, however, presents an entirely different kind of physical and structural challenge.
Both teams are eager to exploit transitional spaces while imposing their distinct tactical blueprints on the pitch.
Gakpo compares Klopp and Xavi's philosophies
Asked to contrast the coaching styles of Klopp and Xavi, Cody Gakpo pointed out the distinct core principles that drive each manager, while noting their ultimate shared objective.
"I think Jurgen Klopp is very synonymous with Gegenpressing—that is the outline of his philosophy. The intensity is very high; when you lose the ball, you have to win it back as quickly as possible and launch straight towards the opponent's goal from there," Gakpo spoke about his former boss at Liverpool.
"While our coach [Xavi] has a game understanding that focuses more on possession play."
Gakpo added: "The similarity is that when we successfully win the ball back, both coaches equally want to head toward the opponent's goal as quickly as possible because that is when open spaces are available."
Xavi on attacking spaces against Klopp's press
Xavi elaborated on his tactical approach, emphasizing the vital importance of attacking open spaces to dismantle well-organised defences. He noted that facing Germany will demand sharp execution due to their aggressive pressing style.
"Especially when facing low blocks, it is very vital for our wingers, attacking midfielders, and number nines to attack spaces to shift the opponent's defensive line," Xavi stated.
"Tomorrow might be a little different because Germany is a team that constantly presses—that is Klopp's trademark style. It will be very interesting to see the players attack space at the right moment to release accurate passes."
Maximising Gakpo's versatility on the left flank
Xavi also discussed how he deploys Gakpo to extract maximum efficiency from the Liverpool forward's unique profile, praising his relentless work rate and tactical intelligence.
"He is a top player who can make a difference even as a central striker or second striker. But the profile that can give us the maximum advantage is on the left flank," Xavi noted.
"He has a good profile to press opposing defenders, make constant attacking runs, deliver precise passes, and work for the team."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.