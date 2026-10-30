'He will play!' – Xabi Alonso responds to fan outrage over bench-bound wonderkid Estevao

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has taken full responsibility for Estevao Willian's limited playing time following intense fan scrutiny. Alonso shut down loan speculation ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United, insisting the teenage prodigy remains central to his long-term plans.
Alonso addresses growing scrutiny over Estevao minutes
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso faced barrage of questions regarding teenage starlet Estevao Willian ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United. The 19-year-old Brazilian remained an unused substitute during Wednesday's defeat to Liverpool, sparking frustration among Blues supporters.
Despite Estevao's lack of involvement in recent weeks, Alonso reaffirmed his unwavering belief in the attacker's trajectory.
The Spaniard insisted that squad depth and game context have dictated his recent tactical selections.
Alonso takes full responsibility for player frustration
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alonso acknowledged Estevao's natural desire to play while taking the blame for his limited opportunities. "Yeah, sure, he will play. The season is long and there will be moments for everyone," Alonso stated.
"It's no secret that all players want to be on the pitch, they want to be playing, and when any of them haven't had enough minutes because of my decision, I have to take the responsibility for that, that they are not as happy as they could."
"We are still early in the season, but he will be there," the manager added.
Chelsea boss rules out January loan move
Alonso firmly dismissed suggestions that Estevao could be sent out on loan during the January transfer window to secure regular first-team football. "No, no discussions about that," Alonso asserted unequivocally.
"Yeah, it's not about attitude. It's been about the context of games, it's been about the start of the season, and he's a great guy. He really wants his adaptation after the first year of injury, but we are still in October and he will be important."
"We speak and we try to share our views... It comes from me because he's young and I need to involve him in the conversation," he explained.
Estevao pushes for inclusion against Manchester United
Estevao will look to feature as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off.
Alonso expects every member of his squad to remain prepared for sudden tactical opportunities.
The Blues aim to bounce back immediately following consecutive domestic setbacks.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.