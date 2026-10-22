'Why me?' - PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sends emotional message as ACL injury ends his season while Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos also sidelined

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has expressed his devastation following a severe knee injury sustained during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Barcelona. The Georgian winger faces a gruelling rehabilitation process, while the French giants must also navigate the coming weeks without injured key duo Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos.

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A devastating blow in Europe

The 25-year-old sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Tuesday's clash against Barcelona. Following a 59th-minute collision with Barca youngster Xavi Espart, Kvaratskhelia required help to leave the pitch.

PSG have since announced that the Georgia international will undergo surgery in the coming days. Typical recovery timelines for ACL reconstructions span at least nine months, effectively ruling the winger out for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign.

'Why me?'

Taking to Instagram to process the career-altering setback, Kvaratskhelia shared his raw frustration with supporters. The attacker questioned the cruel nature of the injury after feeling physically primed for the high-stakes European fixture.

"Before every game, I asked God to let me leave the pitch healthy - but in vain," Kvaratskhelia wrote. "Not much time has passed, yet one thought keeps circling in my head: why me? I never held anything back.

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"I probably prepared for this game the best I have ever prepared. I thought I was ready for everything, but not for this."

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Promising to return stronger

Despite the daunting timeline ahead, Kvaratskhelia immediately set his sights on the difficult rehabilitation process. The winger remains determined to reward the unwavering support of the Parisian fanbase.

"I realise that God chose me, and if by this I protected the other players on the pitch, I am ready to go through these coming months in hard work, pain, and tears," he added in his social media address. "I know I have to come back stronger for my people, who always have my back. I won't let you down, I promise I won't waste a single second. Thank you all for the support, see you soon."

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The former Napoli talisman's lengthy absence compounds a miserable injury fallout from the Barcelona victory. Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Dembele lasted just 19 minutes before succumbing to a left thigh problem, while club captain Marquinhos sustained a right thigh issue. Both stars face a few weeks on the treatment table.

Domestic dominance on the line

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PSG successfully consolidated first place in the Champions League league phase by defeating the Catalan giants 4-2, but their squad depth will now undergo a severe domestic examination. The reigning European champions travel to current Ligue 1 leaders Lyon on Sunday for a crucial top-of-the-table showdown.

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Navigating this monumental fixture without three foundational starters represents a significant challenge. The Parisian outfit must rapidly restructure their attacking dynamic to compensate for the dual loss of Kvaratskhelia and Dembele, while simultaneously reshuffling their backline to cover their absent Brazilian skipper.