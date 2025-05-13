+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Stadium of Light
Watch live on Sky Sports Stream around the world
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sunderland vs Coventry City Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland are riding on a one-goal advantage when they welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light for the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Black Cats defeated the Sky Blues 2-1 at The Coventry Building Society Arena in the opening leg game on Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship playoff match between Sunderland and Coventry City will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Coventry City kick-off time

Championship - Playoff
Stadium of Light

The Championship playoff match between Sunderland and Coventry City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, May 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

Expected to remain without Ajibola Alese, the back four should once again consist of Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard, Luke O'Nien and Dennis Cirkin.

Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil will continue in the engine room, and with forwards Ian Poveda and Romaine Mundle sidelined by injuries, Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor will feature up front. Wingers Enzo Le Fee and Patrick Roberts will mean an unchanged XI for the tie.

Coventry City team news

Coventry manager Frank Lampard is also likely to name an unchanged lineup from the first leg, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jack Rudoni, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante all featuring in the final third.

Matt Grimes and Ben Sheaf will form the midfield pivot, with Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching and Jay Dasilva making up the back four.

Midfielder Victor Torp and forward Norman Bassette remain available for selection due to injury issues.

Form

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

COV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUN

Last 5 matches

COV

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

