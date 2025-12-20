This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoSouth Africa
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoAngola
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's South Africa vs Angola AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFCON 2025 match between South Africa and Angola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find South Africa vs Angola live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between South Africa and Angola will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

South Africa will resume their local rivalry against Angola as the two sides play their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Monday.

The AFCON 2025 Group B match will kick off at 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 local, on 22 December 2025, at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The group is completed by heavyweights Egypt and another competitive side in Zimbabwe, so getting a positive start here is crucial for qualification hopes. Historically, Bafana Bafana hold a slightly better AFCON head-to-head record with two wins and two draws in previous finals meetings against Angola.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

South Africa vs Angola kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

South Africa vs Angola Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Broos

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Beaumelle

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

South Africa Latest News

Oswin Appollis suffered a knock in a preparatory game against Ghana, but the Orlando Pirates forward has made the squad.

Burnley's Lyle Foster is likely to lead the line, with Evidence Makgopa another option in attack. Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha would form the midfield pivot.

Angola Latest News

The Angola attack has the likes of Mabululu, M’Bala Nzola and Zito Luvumbo, capable of having their moments.

Hugo Marques is expected to start between the sticks. Maestro and captain Fredy are anticipated to be deployed in the engine room.

Form

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ANG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RSA

Last 5 matches

ANG

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

