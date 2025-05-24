+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Wembley
Watch on Sky Sports
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Sunderland Championship playoff final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipSheffield UnitedSunderlandSheffield United vs Sunderland

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will be competing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Championship playoff final for a chance to play in next season's Premier League.

The Blades enter the final after a decisive victory over Bristol City in their semi-final. Meanwhile, the Black Cats secured their place in the final with a dramatic win against Coventry City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship playoff final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Playoff
Wembley

The Championship playoff final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3:01 pm BST on Saturday, May 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Sheffield UnitedHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestSUN
1
M. Cooper
24
H. Choudhury
19
J. Robinson
14
H. Burrows
15
A. Ahmedhodzic
21
V. de Souza Costa
42
S. Peck
35
A. Brooks
8
G. Hamer
28
T. Cannon
9
K. Moore
1
A. Patterson
13
L. O'Nien
3
D. Cirkin
32
T. Hume
5
D. Ballard
7
J. Bellingham
10
P. Roberts
28
E. Le Fee
4
D. Neil
18
W. Isidor
12
E. Mayenda

4-4-2

SUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will be without Sai Sachdev, Harry Clarke, Ollie Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injury issues.

However, aside from these two players, manager Chris Wilder has a fully fit squad to pick from, suggesting that Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki are likely to be involved in the game.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris faces some injury concerns. Jayden Danns and Ian Poveda will be absent, limiting their attacking options. Additionally, winger Patrick Roberts is a fitness doubt due to a calf issue he picked up during the second leg against Coventry.

Form

SHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SHU

Last 5 matches

SUN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

