How to watch today's Mexico vs Saudi Arabia CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will carry on with their CONCACAF Gold Cup title defense bid when they take on Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals at State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

El Tri entered the last-eight as Group A toppers, while the tournament invitees made it here as runners-up to co-hosts the United States from Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage State Farm Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 3:15 am BST on Sunday, June 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mexico team news

Mexico entered the tournament with some significant players sidelined, such as Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin and Jesus Angulo.

Cesar Montes, the centre-back, will be unavailable due to suspension after two yellow cards in the tournament.

Without Montes' overall presence both at the back and during set pieces, there will be more pressure on Raul Jimenez, especially after the Wolves' striker scored just once in this edition of the Gold Cup.

Saudi Arabia team news

Feras Albrikan, who thrived on the flanks against Trinidad & Tobago last time out, should be considered as one of Saudi's key players heading into the knockouts.

Head coach Hervé Renard will remain without some of his regular members, as the likes of Nawaf Al Dawsari and Salem Al Dawsari have been allowed to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last match KSA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Mexico 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links