West Brom vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be eyeing to put the pressure back on Leeds United in the Championship top-two when the Saints travel to take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday.

Russel Martin's men slipped to third after losing 3-1 at Bristol City the last time out, while the Baggies would look to strengthen their stand in their play-off spots after last defeating Cardiff City 2-0 mid-week.

West Brom vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: The Hawthorns

Venue and timing of the match will be played at The Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Brom vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

The Albion boss Carlos Corberan might rotate his side from the Coventry win with Jed Wallace and Andreas Weimann likely to get the nod in attack.

Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana are doubts, while Daryl Dike will remain sidelined with a long-term setback.

Nathaniel Chalobah could be used as an option in the middle.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Weimann, Johnston; Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Southampton team news

Martin will also opt to rotate his lineup to utilise fresh legs in the form of Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara, who all came off the bench at Ashton Gate.

Che Adams can also mark his return, with Joe Aribo also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.

Flynn Downes remains a doubt after missing the Bristol City loss.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Rothwell, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Mara, Fraser

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Southampton 2-1 West Brom Championship April 12, 2021 West Brom 3-0 Southampton Premier League October 4, 2020 Southampton 2-0 West Brom Premier League February 17, 2018 West Brom 1-2 Southampton FA Cup February 3, 2018 West Brom 2-3 Southampton Premier League

