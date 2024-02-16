This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The Hawthorns
West Brom vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be eyeing to put the pressure back on Leeds United in the Championship top-two when the Saints travel to take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday.

Russel Martin's men slipped to third after losing 3-1 at Bristol City the last time out, while the Baggies would look to strengthen their stand in their play-off spots after last defeating Cardiff City 2-0 mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 16, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:The Hawthorns

Venue and timing of the match will be played at The Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Brom vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

The Albion boss Carlos Corberan might rotate his side from the Coventry win with Jed Wallace and Andreas Weimann likely to get the nod in attack.
Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana are doubts, while Daryl Dike will remain sidelined with a long-term setback.

Nathaniel Chalobah could be used as an option in the middle.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Weimann, Johnston; Thomas-Asante

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
Defenders:Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
Midfielders:Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips
Forwards:Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Southampton team news

Martin will also opt to rotate his lineup to utilise fresh legs in the form of Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara, who all came off the bench at Ashton Gate.

Che Adams can also mark his return, with Joe Aribo also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.

Flynn Downes remains a doubt after missing the Bristol City loss.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Rothwell, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Mara, Fraser

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree
Midfielders:Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw
Forwards:Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 11, 2023Southampton 2-1 West BromChampionship
April 12, 2021West Brom 3-0 SouthamptonPremier League
October 4, 2020Southampton 2-0 West BromPremier League
February 17, 2018West Brom 1-2 SouthamptonFA Cup
February 3, 2018West Brom 2-3 SouthamptonPremier League

Useful links

