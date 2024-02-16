West Brom vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Southampton will be eyeing to put the pressure back on Leeds United in the Championship top-two when the Saints travel to take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday.
Russel Martin's men slipped to third after losing 3-1 at Bristol City the last time out, while the Baggies would look to strengthen their stand in their play-off spots after last defeating Cardiff City 2-0 mid-week.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
West Brom vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|The Hawthorns
Venue and timing of the match will be played at The Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch West Brom vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
West Brom team news
The Albion boss Carlos Corberan might rotate his side from the Coventry win with Jed Wallace and Andreas Weimann likely to get the nod in attack.
Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana are doubts, while Daryl Dike will remain sidelined with a long-term setback.
Nathaniel Chalobah could be used as an option in the middle.
West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Weimann, Johnston; Thomas-Asante
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
|Defenders:
|Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips
|Forwards:
|Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm
Southampton team news
Martin will also opt to rotate his lineup to utilise fresh legs in the form of Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara, who all came off the bench at Ashton Gate.
Che Adams can also mark his return, with Joe Aribo also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.
Flynn Downes remains a doubt after missing the Bristol City loss.
Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Rothwell, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Mara, Fraser
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley
|Defenders:
|Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree
|Midfielders:
|Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw
|Forwards:
|Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 11, 2023
|Southampton 2-1 West Brom
|Championship
|April 12, 2021
|West Brom 3-0 Southampton
|Premier League
|October 4, 2020
|Southampton 2-0 West Brom
|Premier League
|February 17, 2018
|West Brom 1-2 Southampton
|FA Cup
|February 3, 2018
|West Brom 2-3 Southampton
|Premier League