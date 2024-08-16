How to watch today's West Brom vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will aim for back-to-back Championship wins when they welcome Leeds United to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Both sides come into the tie on the back of Carabao Cup exits. Meanwhile, the Baggies won their league-opening game 3-1 at QPR. Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth in their first league game of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Brom and Leeds United will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Brom vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between West Brom and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

As for the hosts, Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and Daryl Dike remain sidelined through injuries.

Josh Maja bagged a hat-trick in the QPR win and should keep his place upfront, with Tom Fellows supporting from the right side.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Heggem; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Swift, Grant; Maja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Palmer, Wildsmith, Cann Defenders: Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Heggem, Taylor, McNair, Frabotta Midfielders: Molumby, Swift, Diakite, Mowatt Forwards: Dike, Maja, Grant, Dobbin, Weimann, Fellows, Faal, Cole

Leeds United team news

After making rotations in the mid-week game against Middlesbrough, the Whites boss Daniel Farke would revert to much of the XI.

However, with Georginio Rutter set for a summer exit, Joel Piroe should occupy the spot just behind centre-forward Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Piroe, Gnonto; Joseph.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Brom and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 29, 2023 West Brom 1-0 Leeds United Championship August 18, 2023 Leeds United 1-1 West Brom Championship May 23, 2021 Leeds United 3-1 West Brom Premier League December 29, 2020 West Brom 0-5 Leeds United Premier League January 1, 2020 West Brom 1-1 Leeds United Championship

