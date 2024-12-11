How to watch today's West Brom vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will be hoping for a turnaround when they face Frank Lampard's Coventry in Wednesday's Championship game at The Hawthorns.

The Albion have endured an unusual amount of draws this season, with last weekend's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United making it one short of a dozen, while Coventry aim to register back-to-back wins after beating Millwall 1-0 last time out.

How to watch West Brom vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between West Brom and Coventry will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

West Brom vs Coventry kick-off time

The Championship match between West Brom and Coventry will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

Daryl Dike is yet to recover from his Achilles injury, kept company by Paddy McNair, Semi Ayayi and Grady Diangana in the treatment room.

It should be Josh Maja and Karlan Grant up front, with Mickey Johnston likely to be preferred over John Swift in midfield.

Coventry team news

Lampard will remain without Haji Wright due to an ankle injury, while Brandon Thomas-Asante could give Norman Bassette a run for his money in attack.

Bradley Collins is likely to keep his place in the XI ahead of Oliver Dovin in goal, with fellow goalkeeper Ben Wilson sidelined with a knee injury.

