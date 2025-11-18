This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoWales
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoNorth Macedonia
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wales vs North Macedonia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Wales and North Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Walesand North Macedonia are set to compete in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales currently hold a strong position in Group J but are under pressure to maintain their lead as North Macedonia looks to close the gap and keep their qualification hopes alive. The fixture represents a significant challenge for both sides, with Wales aiming to secure a vital win at home and North Macedonia fighting to improve their standing in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wales vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live through the BBC and S4C in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wales vs North Macedonia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J
Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium, with kick-off at 7:45 GMT for fans in the UK. 

Team news & squads

Wales vs North Macedonia lineups

WalesHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestMKD
1
K. Darlow
5
J. Dasilva
3
N. Williams
6
J. Rodon
4
D. Lawlor
10
L. Cullen
20
D. James
7
D. Brooks
22
J. Sheehan
11
B. Johnson
8
H. Wilson
23
S. Dimitrievski
3
S. Ashkovski
2
B. Ilievski
5
G. Zajkov
6
A. Stojchevski
14
D. Velkovski
16
I. Alimi
18
T. Kostadinov
10
E. Bardhi
7
E. Elmas
20
B. Miovski

5-3-2

MKDAway team crest

WAL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Bellamy

MKD
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Milevski

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wales team news

Craig Bellamy will be without two key figures on Tuesday, as skipper Ethan Ampadu and forward Daniel James are both suspended after picking up their second yellow cards of the qualifying campaign against Liechtenstein.

North Macedonia team news

In contrast, North Macedonia boss Blagoja Milevski has no bans to contend with and is expected to travel to Cardiff with a full-strength group.

Captain Enis Bardhi was substituted at the interval in the draw with Latvia, but there is nothing to suggest the change was injury-related.

Form

WAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MKD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WAL

Last 3 matches

MKD

1

Win

1

Draw

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

