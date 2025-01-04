How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After pulling themselves out of the Serie A relegation zone with a crucial victory last weekend, Hellas Verona aim to kick off 2025 on the right foot when they welcome Udinese on Saturday.

Verona enjoyed a promising start to the season but faltered midway through, slipping dangerously close to the drop zone. However, two wins from their last three outings to close 2024 see them entering this weekend just above the bottom three. Coach Paolo Zanetti will hope his side can maintain their upward trajectory.

Udinese, meanwhile, have seen a resurgence this season under the guidance of former Legia Warsaw boss Kosta Runjaic. With the Pozzo family refocusing their efforts on the Friulian club rather than Watford, Udinese find themselves within touching distance of the European qualification spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Verona vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and Udinese will be played at Stadio M. A. Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Verona will again be without the services of Martin Frese, along with long-term absentees Juan Cruz and Abdou Harroui, but captain Darko Lazovic is set to feature despite being substituted during last week’s victory over Bologna. Coach Zanetti clarified that his skipper’s early exit was due to illness, and the experienced winger is expected to return to the starting XI.

In attack, Amin Sarr could partner Casper Tengstedt again, who is Verona’s leading scorer with six league goals this campaign. The duo will aim to continue their productive partnership against a tough Udinese defence.

Udinese team news

On the other side, Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca has been in red-hot form, netting three times in his last four Serie A matches—matching his output from the previous 12 games combined. Another goal this weekend would see the Italy international equal his tally from the entire 2023-24 season.

The Bianconeri will still be missing Oier Zarraga, Keinan Davis, Lautaro Giannetti, and first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, but there is good news for Danish defender Thomas Kristensen, who has recovered from a recent virus. Despite the absences, Runjaic has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Veteran forward Alexis Sanchez is back in contention, while Brenner and Iker Bravo are available to support the current frontline pairing of Lucca and Florian Thauvin, giving Udinese a wealth of firepower for their trip to the Bentegodi.

