How to watch today's Chiefs vs Dolphins NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (11-6) hit the road to face Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) in an AFC Wild Card battle on Saturday.

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the playoffs after an unusual season that featured Taylor Swift and several self-inflicted blunders that threatened their title-defence.

Still, Kansas City are one of the most successful playoff teams in recent past, and have been in solid form late in the season, winning three of their last four bouts. There was a surprising loss against the Raiders sandwiched in between.

Nevertheless, playing at home, the Chiefs could start the path toward a second-straight title with a win against a Dolphins side they have already beaten 21-14 in their International series game in Germany earlier in the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, were once the hottest team in the NFL, and seemed set to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, but they have struggled late in the season, losing out on the division and ending up with the No. 6 seed. Miami was poised to win the division with a 9-3 mark but went just 2-3 in their last five games.

Chiefs vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kickoff time 01:00 a.m. GMT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, MO

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL in the United Kingdom. In order to watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Chiefs and Dolphins rosters & injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs locked up the AFC West prior to Week 18 and decided to rest star QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. As expected throughout the week, LT Wanya Morris (concussion) has been ruled out for the game after not clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) and WR Kadarus Toney (hip/ankle) are considered questionable for the game. LT Donovan Smith (neck) was upgraded to a full participant and will be in the lineup against the Dolphins. CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf) is good to go as well.