How to watch today's Chiefs vs Dolphins NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Abhinav Sharma
Tua Tagovailoa Miami DolphinsGetty

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (11-6) hit the road to face Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) in an AFC Wild Card battle on Saturday.

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the playoffs after an unusual season that featured Taylor Swift and several self-inflicted blunders that threatened their title-defence.

Still, Kansas City are one of the most successful playoff teams in recent past, and have been in solid form late in the season, winning three of their last four bouts. There was a surprising loss against the Raiders sandwiched in between.

Nevertheless, playing at home, the Chiefs could start the path toward a second-straight title with a win against a Dolphins side they have already beaten 21-14 in their International series game in Germany earlier in the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, were once the hottest team in the NFL, and seemed set to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, but they have struggled late in the season, losing out on the division and ending up with the No. 6 seed. Miami was poised to win the division with a 9-3 mark but went just 2-3 in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Chiefs vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time

DateSunday, January 14, 2024
Kickoff time01:00 a.m. GMT
VenueGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
LocationKansas City, MO

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL in the United Kingdom. In order to watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Chiefs and Dolphins rosters & injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs locked up the AFC West prior to Week 18 and decided to rest star QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. As expected throughout the week, LT Wanya Morris (concussion) has been ruled out for the game after not clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) and WR Kadarus Toney (hip/ankle) are considered questionable for the game. LT Donovan Smith (neck) was upgraded to a full participant and will be in the lineup against the Dolphins. CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf) is good to go as well.

Players
OffenseSkyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
DefenseGeorge Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
Special TeamsTommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Miami Dolphins team news

Head coach Mike McDaniel hesitated to rule out four injured players before practice on Thursday, and the final injury report for their Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs reflected that, with S Jevon Holland (knees), and S DeShon Elliott (calf) among the four players listed as questionable despite not taking part in the team's only real practice of the week Thursday.

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), who both missed the Week 18 AFC East title showdown against Buffalo, have also been listed as questionable after being listed as limited participants all week.

The Dolphins are hoping to welcome both of them back to the lineup after Mostert finished the regular season by scoring an NFL-best 18 rushing touchdowns. Having Waddle back in the fold will give star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa one of his top weapons as he heads into his first career NFL playoff game.

Players
OffenseTyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool
DefenseChristian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones
Special TeamsJason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle

Chiefs vs Dolphins head-to-head record

DateMatch Score
11/05/23Chiefs 21 - 14 Dolphins
12/13/20Dolphins 27 - 33 Chiefs
12/24/17Chiefs 29 - 13 Dolphins

