How to watch NFL on NFL+: prices, packages & more

Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 NFL season through their top-tier streaming subscription package

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of the year again when the helmets are strapped on, cleats are laced up, and the giant foam fingers have been pulled out of storage as the latest National Football League season takes flight, with 32 teams all looking to stake their place at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Start an NFL+ subscription today Find the best deals

The road to Paradise’s Allegiant Stadium in Nevada will see old rivalries reignited and new bonds forged as the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and many more take to the gridiron field - and with such a multitude of matchups set to take place, the best place for any die-hard football lover to catch it all might be NFL+.

But what exactly is the top-tier streaming subscription package, and what match coverage can fans expect to get for their money? GOAL takes you through what will be available with NFL+ over the 2023 campaign, including where you can find it, how much it will cost, and what else is included in your price.

What is NFL+?

NFL+ is the name given to the National Football League’s top-tier subscription service offered to customers across the United States. It forms the latest iteration of their long-time over-the-top package efforts to give fans as much coverage as possible from across the competition.

Formerly known as NFL Game Pass, the service delivers radio broadcast coverage of all NFL fixtures, alongside streaming of in-market television broadcast games and out-of-market preseason matchups, offering a wide variety of encounters from across the NFL, available through mobile devices, computers, and smart televisions.

In addition, the service is available in selected international markets through DAZN, where it retains its original NFL Game Pass moniker and can be purchased as either a standalone subscription or as part of a broader package within the streaming service’s catalog.

Getty Images

What is NFL+ premium?

While the international edition is broadly available as a one-tier subscription, NFL+ comes in two forms to customers across the United States: a standard NFL+ package and a higher-tier NFL+ Premium service, offering further perks to the content that forms part of the regular tier.

In addition to the above game permutations and configurations, NFL+ Premium also offers live stream coverage from NFL Red Zone, the league’s pay-television channel typically found on cable and satellite packages, as well as full and condensed replay options for fixtures, allowing fans to rewatch games they may have missed earlier on.

Lastly, while those with a regular NFL+ subscription have access to a library of NFL films, those with NFL+ Premium also get the same content, plus Coaches Film, giving fans deep insights into the methods and minds of some of the brightest talents taking teams around the competition.

How much is NFL+?

With apparent differences in content and service offered between NFL+ and NFL+ Premium, both packages offer differing prices throughout the NFL season.

In a move that reflects the truncated length of a regular campaign, there is a notable discount on both options when purchased yearly instead of monthly. Below, you can find the prices for NFL+ and NFL+ Premium:

NFL+ and NFL+ Premium prices

NFL+ - $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year

- $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year NFL+ Premium - $14.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Getty Images

How do I sign up for NFL+?

Signing up for a subscription with NFL+ could not be more straightforward for customers in the United States, with only a handful of easy steps required to sign up and activate your package.

Ensure you have an account with NFL.com. Once you have confirmed your existing details or created a new profile, head to either nfl.com/plus on your laptop or the NFL App through your mobile device or smart television. Log in to your account and follow the instructions laid out to subscribe. Choose either NFL+ or NFL+ Premium, enter your card details, and wait for official confirmation from your provider. Once you have the email confirmation, you are ready to go!

Start an NFL+ subscription today Find the best deals

How do I watch NFL+ on my devices?

Despite being broadly available across all supported devices, some aspects of an NFL+ subscription will only function with specific options. For example, preseason games broadcast live from out-of-market are available with little issue.

However, live regular season and postseason fixtures carried by the NFL+ service are generally only available through phones and tablets, designed for on-the-go consumption in mind.

Most additional content, including those that come with NFL+ Premium, can typically be covered by most devices. Still, the core attraction of the service - those live in-market games - will normally be only available on your handheld devices.

What NFL games are available live on NFL+?

Here is the rub with NFL+, the service does not offer users unlimited coverage of all NFL games over a season live. While virtually every match will be available through NFL+ Premium as a replay, in full and condensed form, the actual coverage of live games is dictated by where the customer in question is based.

NFL+ draws most of its live games from both primetime regular programming and local broadcast markets, meaning you can stream them through the service if it is a nationwide fixture or one offered in your region.

This includes postseason fixtures, while all preseason games are also offered. However, it does mean that regular and postseason matchups broadcast from an out-of-market territory to the customer’s location are unavailable live with NFL+.

In addition, games shown on NFL Network - of which there will be eight during the 2023 regular season - are also available across all supported devices for coverage.

Getty Images

What is new to NFL+ this year?

With the arrival of a new season has come some further additions to what customers can expect from an NFL+ subscription. The addition of NFL Network is a new perk for all tiers, allowing fans to stay up-to-date with the biggest news and moments from across the sport, including NFL International Series games in London and Frankfurt.

In addition, NFL+ customers will also have access to NFL Fantasy+ Roster and Waiver tools on their phone, tablet, or device, ensuring they can make those all-important team changes in a flash without the need to be concerned about pulling up their side elsewhere.

Lastly, for NFL+ Premium subscribers, the addition of NFL Red Zone is new for 2023, ensuring that those paying the higher price get maximum output for their package and top-drawer bang for their buck.

FAQs

Can you watch all the NFL games on NFL+?

Fans will not be able to watch all NFL games through NFL+ this season, with the regular subscription and the NFL+ Premium tier only covering primetime and local in-market fixtures.

However, those with the NFL+ Premium can watch all games as full or condensed replays once they have concluded.

Can I watch NFL+ on my TV?

NFL+ cannot be watched directly through a conventional television set, with the service intended primarily for mobile, tablet, or handheld devices.

However, users with smart televisions can access portions of the service through their subscriptions.

Can you cast NFL+ to your smart TV?

If you have NFL+ on your mobile, tablet, or handheld device and have a smart TV, you should be able to cast from the app to watch on a bigger screen.

However, device compatibility may only function for certain parts of the service. You can find a complete list of compatible devices at support.nfl.com.

Do I need a VPN to watch NFL+?

You do not need a VPN to watch NFL+; however, you may wish to purchase one to watch additional fixtures and content you may not have otherwise been able to see in the United States due to regional blackouts.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

Final Words

NFL+ is a valuable service for fans to have in their pocket, particularly if they like to catch their games on the go. While it will only offer a handful of extra games live throughout the course of the season, it is still a veritable treasure trove for NFL fans and customers looking to stay on top of their favorite sport all campaign long.