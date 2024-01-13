How to watch today's Texans vs Browns NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend packed with interesting storylines, maybe none better than the Houston Texans hosting the Cleveland Browns at the NRG Stadium on Saturday evening.
This all-AFC clash pits Rookie of the Year front-runner C.J. Stroud against Comeback Player of the Year candidate Joe Flacco, who will turn 39 next Sunday.
After a wild Week 18, the Texans clinched the AFC South title and the home postseason game that comes with it. They created history in the process by becoming the first-team in the Super Bowl era to top their division with both a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud and rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans.
The Browns, meanwhile, finished the season with a four-game winning streak before resting their starters in the regular season finale. They are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2020, partly down to the exploits of Joe Flacco.
Cleveland defeated Houston 36-22 in their only regular-season meeting, with Amari Cooper recording a franchise-record 265 receiving yards. Stroud was sidelined with a concussion.
Texans vs Browns: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Saturday, January 13, 2024
|Kickoff time
|9:30 p.m. GMT
|Venue
|NRG Stadium
|Location
|Houston, Texas
How to watch Texans vs Browns on TV & stream live online
Texans and Browns rosters & injury reports
Houston Texans team news
The Houston Texans have ruled out DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) for their wild card match with the Cleveland Browns after he didn’t practice all week.
Meanwhile, DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Noah Brown (back) and WR Robert Woods (hip) were all designated as questionable. Center/guard Michael Deiter (elbow) did not have an injury designation after he practiced in full on Thursday.
Despite the designations, Anderson, Beck, Greenard, Collins and Rankins are all expected to play, while Woods and Brown are both game-time decisions.
|Players
|Offense
|Case Keenum, Davis Mills, C. J. Stroud; Andrew Beck, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary; Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie III, Robert Woods; Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Schultz; Nick Broeker, Austin Deculus, Michael Deiter, George Fant, Tytus Howard, Josh Jones, Shaq Mason, Jarrett Patterson, Laremy Tunsil
|Defense
|Will Anderson Jr., Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Jonathan Greenard, Kurt Hinish, Dylan Horton, Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins; Blake Cashman, Jake Hansen, Christian Harris, Neville Hewitt, Denzel Perryman, Myjai Sanders, Henry To'oTo'o; Grayland Arnold, Shaquill Griffin, Ka'dar Hollman, Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre, D'Angelo Ross, M. J. Stewart, Tavierre Thomas, Jimmie Ward
|Special Teams
|Ka'imi Fairbairn, Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks
Cleveland Browns team news
In a big blow for the Browns, CB Denzel Ward is officially designated as questionable for Saturday's playoff matchup after picking up a knee injury in Thursday's practice.
CB Mike Ford Jr. (calf), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (back) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) are also all questionable heading into the first round of the playoffs. S Grant Delpit, K Dustin Hopkins and WR Cedric Tillman have all been ruled out of the game with various injuries.
The Cleveland Browns have had a revolving door of quarterbacks this season, but they've finally found one - at least for the time being. Despite being 38, Joe Flacco has been absolutely lights out this season, and will play a key role here.
|Players
|Offense
|Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, James Proche II, James Hudson III, Geron Christian, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Luke Wypler, Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Leroy Watson, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Jordan Akins, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr., Nick Harris, Elijah Moore, David Bell, Cedric Tillman
|Defense
|Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst II, Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, Za'Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Anthony Walker Jr., Mohamoud Diabate, Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Denzel Ward, Mike Ford, Kahlef Hailassie, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., Grant Delpit, D'Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod Jr
|Special Teams
|Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Pierre Strong Jr., James Proche II, Charley Hughlett
Texans vs Browns head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|12/24/23
|Texans 22-36 Browns
|12/04/22
|Texans 14-27 Browns
|09/19/21
|Browns 31-21 Texans
|11/15/20
|Browns 10-7 Texans
|12/02/18
|Texans 29-13 Browns