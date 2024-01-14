How to watch today's Lions vs Rams NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the NFC North division champion Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday night. Adding more spice to the marquee Wild Card matchup, this will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first game against his former franchise since he was traded before the 2021 season.

After tying their franchise record for victories in a single season and winning their first NFC North division title in three decades with a 12-5 record, the No. 3-seed Detroit Lions will look to secure their first playoff win since the early 1990s, which is the NFL's longest active playoff win drought.

The Rams, meanwhile, managed a 10-7 record this season and riding hot on a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles have won seven of their last eight games after starting the season with a 3-6 slump.

Article continues below

They finished second in the NFC West and are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. In their Week 18 finale, quarterback Carson Wentz led the Rams to a 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with both teams resting key players for the postseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Rams: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, January 15, 2024 Kickoff time 1:00 a.m. GMT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Rams on TV & stream live online

The Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL in the United Kingdom. To watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Lions and Rams rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions confirmed TE James Mitchell (hand) will miss the Wildcard game on Thursday, which means all three of the Lions' tight ends on the roster are currently on the injury report, with TE Sam LaPorte (knee) listed as questionable, and Brock Wright (hip) back in full participation.

WR Kalif Raymond (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), and ER James Houston (ankle) are all set to sit out this one, while John Cominsky is listed as questionable with illness.