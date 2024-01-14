This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch today's Lions vs Rams NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Abhinav Sharma
Matthew Stafford LA Rams 2022Getty

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the NFC North division champion Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday night. Adding more spice to the marquee Wild Card matchup, this will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first game against his former franchise since he was traded before the 2021 season.

After tying their franchise record for victories in a single season and winning their first NFC North division title in three decades with a 12-5 record, the No. 3-seed Detroit Lions will look to secure their first playoff win since the early 1990s, which is the NFL's longest active playoff win drought.

The Rams, meanwhile, managed a 10-7 record this season and riding hot on a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles have won seven of their last eight games after starting the season with a 3-6 slump.

They finished second in the NFC West and are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. In their Week 18 finale, quarterback Carson Wentz led the Rams to a 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with both teams resting key players for the postseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Rams: Date & kickoff time

DateMonday, January 15, 2024
Kickoff time1:00 a.m. GMT
VenueFord Field
LocationDetroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Rams on TV & stream live online

The Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL in the United Kingdom. To watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Lions and Rams rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions confirmed TE James Mitchell (hand) will miss the Wildcard game on Thursday, which means all three of the Lions' tight ends on the roster are currently on the injury report, with TE Sam LaPorte (knee) listed as questionable, and Brock Wright (hip) back in full participation.

WR Kalif Raymond (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), and ER James Houston (ankle) are all set to sit out this one, while John Cominsky is listed as questionable with illness.

Players
Offense

Teddy Bridgewater, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds; Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams; Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, Brock Wright; Kayode Awosika, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

DefenseIsaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, Aidan Hutchinson, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Romeo Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez; Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore Jr., Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cameron Sutton, Tracy Walker
Special TeamsScott Daly, Jack Fox, Riley Patterson

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams will have six players listed as questionable for Sunday’s playoff game against the Detroit Lions, namely TE ﻿﻿Tyler Higbee﻿﻿ (shoulder), OT ﻿﻿Joe Noteboom﻿﻿ (foot), OG ﻿﻿Kevin Dotson﻿﻿ (shoulder), DT ﻿﻿Bobby Brown III﻿﻿ (illness), LB ﻿﻿Troy Reeder﻿﻿ (knee), and S ﻿﻿Jordan Fuller﻿﻿ (ankle).

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Fuller is making good progress, but he will be a game-time decision on Sunday night. Higbee and Dotson are expected to play. McVay also noted that Brown was out sick on Friday, but it’s assumed he'll suit up if needed, though.

Players
OffensePuka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Davis Allen, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Joe Noteboom, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, Zach Thomas, Warren McClendon Jr., Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman, Zach Evans
DefenseJonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Aaron Donald, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Michael Hoecht, Ochaun Mathis, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Keir Thomas, Ernest Jones IV, Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Cobie Durant, Duke Shelley, Derion Kendrick, Tre Tomlinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, John Johnson III
Special TeamsEthan Evans, Lucas Havrisik, Ethan Evans, Alex Ward, Austin Trammell, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Cooper Kupp

Lions vs Rams head-to-head record

DateMatch Score
10/25/21Rams 28-19 Lions
12/02/18Lions 16-30 Rams
10/16/16Lions 31-28 Rams
12/13/15Rams 21-14 Lions
09/09/12Lions 27-23 Rams

Rams @ Lions | Sun Jan 14 | 20:15 ET
