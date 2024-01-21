How to watch today's Bills vs. Chiefs NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL playoff game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final matchup of divisional-round weekend serves up a classic AFC showdown, as the Buffalo Bills (11-6) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) square off in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Once again, two of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, resume their rivalry for a place in the AFC Championship Game.

Both sides are on the heels of stellar home victories in the Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs dispatched the Miami Dolphins 27-6 on Saturday thanks to a rock-solid defensive performance, whereas Josh Allen sparkled in the Bills' narrow 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead on Monday.

Aside from Taylor Swift's likely presence to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs-Bills game appears to be a must-see on the pitch. The two franchises are evenly matched, have excellent quarterbacks, and are star-studded in a whole host of other key positions. Who will punch their ticket to this season's AFC Championship Game?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bills vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 21, 2023 Kickoff time 11:30 p.m. GMT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

NFL fans in the UK can watch Bills vs. Chiefs on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. To watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Bills vs Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Buffalo Bills team news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that WR Gabe Davis (knee), CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf) and LB Baylon Spector (back) have all been ruled out for Sunday.

McDermott also said LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and CB Rasul Douglas (knee) will all be game-time decisions on Sunday after being listed as questionable in the final injury report.

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield Defence Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs have ruled three players out for the game, namely WR Skyy Moore (knee), LT Wanya Morris (concussion), and DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep). Moore was expected to return from injured reserve this week, but he was not added to the 53-man roster. WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), and WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) had limited practices the entire week, and have been listed as questionable.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defence George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Bills vs Chiefs head-to-head record

Date Match Scoreline 12/11/2023 Chiefs 17-20 Bills 10/17/2022 Chiefs 24-24 Bills 01/24/2022 Chiefs 42-36 Bills 10/11/2021 Chiefs 38-38 Bills 01/25/2021 Chiefs 38-24 Bills

