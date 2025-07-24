How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Hibernian Europa League qualifier: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League Qualification match between FC Midtjylland and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hibernian kick off their journey toward Europa League qualification with a daunting trip to Denmark, where they'll lock horns with Midtjylland at the MCH Arena on Thursday night.

The Edinburgh side enters as clear underdogs, both for the night and over the two legs, but this clash could be much tighter than the odds imply.

While Midtjylland will fancy their chances of taking control in front of their home fans, the smarter play might be backing both teams to find the net. The Danish outfit were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to newly promoted Odense to open their domestic campaign, clawing back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to salvage a point.

Hibs, meanwhile, are stepping into competitive action for the first time this season. However, their goal-scoring form at the tail end of last year, and even through pre-season, suggests they'll pose a threat. Both teams scored in each of their final four matches last term, and three of their last four friendlies followed the same script.

On the road, Hibs had their moments last season. They stunned Rangers at Ibrox in April and also grabbed away wins at Aberdeen, Hearts, and Dundee United. Even in defeat, they managed to score at Celtic Park, further proof that they can trouble Midtjylland’s backline in Herning.

A goal from the visitors looks likely, but Midtjylland’s home advantage and firepower should carry them through with a narrow 2-1 victory.

FC Midtjylland vs Hibernian kick-off time

Europa League Qualification - Europa League Qualification MCH Arena

The Europa League Qualification match between Midtjylland and Hibernian will be played at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Thursday, July 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland team news

The hosts will be without Gue-Sung Cho (knee) and Ousmane Diao (foot), both still sidelined with lingering injuries. However, the strike duo of Franculino Dju and Adam Buksa, who netted all three goals against Odense, are expected to lead the line once more.

Hibernian team news

For Hibs, the attacking tandem of Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle, key contributors throughout the 2024–25 season, are likely to spearhead the charge again. At the back, a defensive trio of Jack Iredale, Warren O'Hora, and Rocky Kiranga could be flanked by wing-backs Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden, as the visitors look to hold their own in hostile territory.

