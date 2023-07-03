WATCH: Mauricio Pochettino arrives for first day at work as new Chelsea boss as new era dawns for Blues

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has officially taken charge of the Blues for the first time.

Pochettino arrives at Chelsea

Returns to England after almost four years

Chelsea will travel to USA for pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine manager was spotted arriving at Chelsea to start work with the Blues for the first time since being appointed as the club's new manager. Pochettino is back in management in England for the first time since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a disappointing campaign in the 2022/23 season under three different managers - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard - which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League, Chelsea will hope to find some stability under Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are set to visit USA for their pre-season tour this month where they will face Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.