Mauricio Pochettino officially named new Chelsea manager as ex-Spurs boss seals return to the Premier League

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager.

Pochettino succeeds Potter at Chelsea

Handed long-term contract

Came out on top after exhaustive selection process

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea had been on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Graham Potter in April, with the Englishman lasting just seven months in the role after replacing Thomas Tuchel last September. The Blues reportedly held talks with a number of candidates, including Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, with Pochettino eventually coming out on top after an exhaustive selection process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine has signed a two-year contract with the Blues - plus an option for an additional year - after agreeing to return to the Premier League, where he previously enjoyed a successful five-year stint in charge at Tottenham between 2014 and 2019. Pochettino, who had also been linked with a return to Spurs, had been out of work since being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but will now set about reversing the fortunes of a Chelsea side that has endured a disastrous 2022-23 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pochettino has taken his usual backroom team with him to Stamford Bridge, which includes assistant manager and head of conditioning Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez. His son Sebastiano has also joined Chelsea in a sports scientist role. Pochettino takes the reins from Frank Lampard, who was drafted in as interim boss shortly after Potter's departure.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino inherits a bloated squad after the Blues' huge transfer outlay of £600 million across the last two transfer windows. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea's failure to qualify for the Champions League could make it difficult for them to land any further targets this summer, but Pochettino's first job will be to assess which underperforming members of the current squad should be let go as he ushers in a new era.